A KZN woman shared pictures, celebrating becoming the first PhD graduate in her entire family

Dr Nondumiso Mbatha graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in September and shared her success on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comments with congratulations, with many saying her achievement inspires them

Dr Nondumiso Mbatha, a woman from Kwa-Zulu-Natal, has inspired thousands on TikTok after becoming the first person in her family to graduate with a PhD. The woman posted pictures on 18 September 2025 showing herself in full graduation attire and absolutely beaming with pride as she holds onto a bouquet of roses. She shared another photo, giving a full view of how she looks in her academic robes. Her post was shared with the text inlay:

"POV: You're the first PhD graduate in your entire family."

Dr Nondumiso, who goes by @dr.nondumiso_mbatha on TikTok, is a mother, daughter, wife, academic and researcher who has now achieved her PhD. She studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and what's special is how her post has shown future generations, not just in her family but in South Africa, that the door is open for them to achieve the success they dream of.

Mzansi reacts to the graduation post

@Dr Mandisa PhD gushed:

"Congrats Doc 🔥 Hhayi madoda kodwa UKZN."

@Nonjabulo Zondi said:

"Congratulations DOKOTELA 🥳🥳❤️❤️."

@Earth. Moon shared:

"Congratulations 🥰🥰 This is inspiring. 2028: I will be the first. 🥰."

@NhlanhlawaJesus added:

"Suyi, inspiration yami, congratulations sisi🎊🎊🎉."

@Syathokoza Hlophe commented:

"Congratulations, Doctor ❤️❤️❤️You are so beautiful."

@anele.mcineka wrote:

"I'm so inspired as an honours student 🥺 Congratulations sis ❤️🥰."

SA's stats on PhD holders

Dr Nondumiso Mbatha shared her achievement on her TikTok page @dr.nondumiso_mbatha, and her success story is important because South Africa desperately needs more PhD graduates.

According to Universities South Africa, the country isn't producing enough doctoral graduates. According to a study that was done tracking PhD graduates who finished between the years of 2000 and 2018, they found some worrying numbers. According to the lead researcher, Professor Johann Mouton, he stated that unless there is some kind of serious intervention from the government or the private sector to fund more PhDs, South Africa won't be able to reach the target of 5000 postgraduates by the end of 2030.

Another issue regarding PHD holders is the fact that 98% of these graduates can find employment, with only 2% unable to find work within a year of completing their doctorate. However, the problem is that many couldn't find jobs in their specific fields and had to be flexible, finding employment that was somewhat related to what they studied.

View the TikTok post below:

