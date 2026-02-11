A coroner revealed an underlying medical condition as the cause of rugby star Connor Garden-Bachop's sudden death

Garden-Bachop had a promising rugby career with the Highlanders and New Zealand Maori before his tragic passing

The rugby community mourned Garden-Bachop, alongside other players lost to medical conditions and head trauma

A coroner disclosed the cause of death of New Zealand rugby legend Connor Garden-Bachop, who passed away in June 2024. The 25-year-old, who played for the Highlanders and New Zealand Maori, died suddenly while staying with family in Christchurch, leaving rugby fans in New Zealand and around the world shocked.

The Highlanders perform a haka in memory of the late Connor Garden-Bachop during the round two Super Rugby Pacific match between the Highlanders and Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

On Monday, 9 February 2026, the coroner’s findings unveiled the circumstances surrounding his death, following a thorough process of medical reviews and a post-mortem examination. Garden-Bachop was found unresponsive in bed. According to the Daily Telegraph coroner explained that an underlying medical condition may have contributed to his death, explaining that “death can occur when the heart develops an abnormal heartbeat and then stops.”

Connor Garden-Bachop’s rugby career

Garden-Bachop was a professional rugby union player known for his pace and finishing skills, playing primarily on the wing and at fullback. He attended Scots College in Wellington, progressing through age-grade levels into senior rugby. He later represented Canterbury and Wellington at the provincial level before making his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders in 2021, going on to play 36 matches for the Dunedin franchise between 2021 and 2024. As a Highlander, he scored crucial tries and was a key attacking player.

In 2022, he earned two caps for the New Zealand Maori, showcasing his talent on an international level. During his career, Garden-Bachop experienced episodic concussions, including a significant incident roughly a month before his death.

A forensic pathologist, Dr Leslie Anderson, considered whether a seizure may have occurred but stated that with “no seizure history and an abnormal heart,” this scenario was unlikely. The case was referred to a cardiac inherited disease group, but no genetic condition or abnormality was found.

Connor Garden-Bachop of the Highlanders is tackled during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Melbourne Rebels and Highlanders.

Rugby stars lost to medical conditions

Connor Garden-Bachop is not the only rugby player to have tragically passed due to medical conditions. In August 2025, former New Zealand rugby player Shane Christie died at the age of 39 due to the effects of multiple concussions. Other notable losses include Springboks star Cornal Hendricks, who passed away in May, highlighting the risks rugby players face from underlying medical issues.

Hendricks was diagnosed with a serious heart condition in 2016 while preparing to join the Stormers and Toulon. This halted major contracts and derailed his playing path. Although he made a remarkable comeback in 2019 and continued his career, that early period marked a forced retirement in his mid-20s.

