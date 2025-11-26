A KZN woman played a prank on her friend from Lesotho by recording a video with a face filter that distorted her eyes

The Lesotho woman kept rubbing her face and asking what was wrong with her appearance

South Africans found the prank hilarious, with the video getting over 50,000 reactions as people laughed at the confusion

One KZN Facebook user, Precious Ramaphosa, shared a video on 18 November 2025 of a prank she played on her friend from Lesotho. The video went viral, getting over 50,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments. In the video, the SA woman introduced her friend Limakatso Lesitsi, who came to South Africa from Mafeteng in Lesotho to find employment. She explained that many people from Lesotho come to SA to work because it's difficult to earn a living there. The SA woman said she was recording a video where her friend would share information about what it's like to cross the border and come from Lesotho.

What the Lesotho woman didn't know was that the SA woman was using a face filter that distorts the facial features of the person looking directly at the camera, making the person's eyes look strange and placing them far apart on a person's face. As soon as Limakatso looked at herself on the phone screen, she started rubbing her nose and eyes, thinking something was wrong with her face. She introduced herself, but kept stopping to ask what was happening to her face.

The SA woman kept reassuring her that nothing was wrong and she looked the same as always. Limakatso tried to continue, explaining that she comes from Mafeteng and that Lesotho is a beautiful country with snow, but she kept getting distracted by her appearance on the screen. She said the country doesn't have money, which is why many people come to SA to find work and support their children.

At one point, Limakatso pulled the SA woman into the camera view, and when she saw that her friend's face looked normal, she became even more confused. She asked why her own eyes looked different, but the SA woman's didn't. A child also appeared on camera, and when the filter distorted her face too, Limakatso realised something was wrong with the phone. The SA woman continued playing innocent, insisting they all looked beautiful. Eventually, they ended the video with Limakatso saying she was happy to be taking them to visit Lesotho.

Mzansi reacts to the prank

Social media users found the prank hilarious on the Facebook user @PreciousRamaphosa01's clip:

@Tinashe Mungoya said:

"Hahaha 🤣🤣🤣"

@Tharini Tshililo shared:

"She is so beautiful."

@Tshepo Lyrical Sickness asked:

"Yooooo ke jwang hakele chena?"

@Retha Bile added:

"Eye touching killed me 🤣🤣😂"

@Princess Lindy Shongwe wrote:

"OMG."

@Stephanie Schickerling said:

"I don't know what y'all are saying, but this got me in tears of laughing so hard."

@Katlego Hlongoane joked:

"Lol, the part where she grabs you to also appear to see what's going on."

Health benefits of pranks

According to health experts at the Cleveland Clinic, a good prank can actually be good for you. When you laugh at a joke or a harmless trick, your brain releases feel-good chemicals like oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins. Oxytocin helps you feel closer to people, dopamine gives you that happy rush, and endorphins calm stress and lift your mood.

Pranks can also teach social skills, because you learn to read people, listen, and understand what someone is comfortable with. But experts say the most important rule is this: a prank should never hurt, embarrass, or humiliate anyone. It should make everyone laugh, including the person being pranked.

Watch the Facebook video below:

