A Polokwane woman shared a video showing she flew all the way to Ghana just to get her hair done

She got long braids using four different hair colours from Be Beautiful, creating a summer look

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some saying she could have gotten the same hairstyle done in Braamfontein or Midrand

A woman from Polokwane shared a video that raised eyebrows on Facebook. Images: @kgopotso.motlalepule

Source: Facebook

Polokwane Facebook user Kgopotso Motlalepule, an attorney and digital creator, posted a video on 23 November 2025 showing how she flew from South Africa to Ghana specifically to get her hair done. The video showed her entire hair journey, from travelling to sitting in the salon and getting her braids done with a special colour mix. The post got over 800 reactions as people debated whether the trip was necessary.

She captioned the post:

"Yo twin!!! 😂 Not me landing in a whole other country and my faves @bebeautifulafrica STILL came through with the slay!🫦 Ghana said 'Detty December,' and this hair said 'say less.' 😭🔥 This 4-colour mix with @lushhairghana WOW Braids is giving sunshine, heat and drama!! EXACTLY what you need this summer 😍✨"

In the video, she explained that she flew all the way from South Africa to Ghana to get her hair done, but not just any hair. She wanted a specific hair colour and knew she had to use Be Beautiful to achieve it. She said it was weird for people to see her travelling without her hair done, which is unlike her, but they didn't know she was getting it done in West Africa. She worked with Be Beautiful and their Ghana brand called Lush Hair, though she mentioned you can still get the same colours in South Africa.

The star of the hairstyle was the colour, and she used four different shades mixed together. The video showed her at the Be Beautiful salon, where hairdressers separated her hair and started braiding in the hair pieces. The colours included black, orange, brown, and a lightish blonde. She shared the exact colour codes in her caption for South African and Ghanaian customers. The finished product showed very long braids with all four colours mixed throughout. They washed her hair at the end, and she looked at herself in the mirror, admiring her new look.

A woman from SA travelled abroad to get her hair done. Images: @kgopotso.motlalepule

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from Netizens

Social media users shared their thoughts on whether the trip was worth it on the Facebook user @kgopotso.motlalepule's clip:

@Irene Simeone wrote:

"You could have done it in Namibia 🇳🇦"

@Thandekile Ryumeko said:

"You know you could have done this at Braam! Or Midrand ke?"

@Keamogetswe Renè shared:

"This hairstyle is absolutely gorgeous!"

@Beyers Mabetla added:

"Gorgeous 😍 ♥️🔥"

@Zamanguni Thenjwayo wrote:

"Beautiful."

What synthetic hair is made from

According to hair care experts at Gee Hair, synthetic hair extensions are made from man-made fibres that are designed to look and feel like real hair. Different plastics can be used, but the most popular type is Kanekalon because it looks the most like human hair. It’s created by heating vinyl chloride and acrylonitrile and turning them into fine strands that mimic real hair. These strands are then woven into extensions or hair pieces.

Choosing between synthetic and human hair extensions usually comes down to the style you want, how much you want to spend and how long you need them to last.

Watch the Facebook video below:

More hair and beauty stories

Briefly News recently reported on Grace Mondlana's bare-faced reveal that divided X users after a side-by-side photo showed her without makeup.

recently reported on Grace Mondlana's bare-faced reveal that divided X users after a side-by-side photo showed her without makeup. Photos of Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lyshanda Moyas' national costume sparked mixed reactions ranging from criticism to admiration.

SA showed support after a Shoprite employee was trolled over her natural African hair tied in a simple bun.

Source: Briefly News