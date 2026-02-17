A Lesotho-born fashion designer shared a video of a model wearing a stunning dress that blends traditional Sesotho elements with modern haute couture

The dress features Seshoeshoe fabric in a mermaid shape with a flowing bottom made from a unique traditional material

South Africans were amazed by the creativity, with some saying it would make a perfect wedding dress

Georges Malelu on the left and a model wearing his design on the right. Images: @georges.malelu/TikTok and phfashionweek_/Instagram

Popular fashion designer George Malelu shared some of his latest designs on 23 November 2025, showing a model wearing one of his creations from a collection he named "Pitiki." The name comes from an all-women's event that's been his mum's cherished space for entertainment, expression and sisterhood. The collection draws from clothing traditionally worn at this gathering, particularly Thethana and the iconic Seshoeshoe fabric.

The model stood on a rocky area near a flowing river, wearing a dress that left people speechless. It had a tube-style top with a mermaid shape made from blue and white Seshoeshoe material. The bottom featured a flowing skirt made from plastic-like material traditionally used for litolobonya, a Sesotho dance.

The dress had two layers of white material. One started from the knee area, and the other flowed from the hip down to the floor. A matching hat symbolised the traditional mokorotlo hat of Lesotho. The model twirled and swished from side to side, showing how beautifully the dress moved.

George explained that the collection celebrates the richness of Basotho traditional dress and honours the women who continue to carry, preserve, and breathe life into these traditions. His design took something deeply traditional and gave it a fresh, modern twist that could work for any special occasion.

Fashion lovers immediately recognised the creativity behind the piece. Many pointed out specific details, like how the bottom represented the skirt worn for litolobonya, the traditional dance.

Who is George Malelu?

Designer Malelu grew up in Lesotho in a proudly cultural family. His mum is a dressmaker and a deeply rooted Mosotho woman who became his first point of reference when creating fashion.

He decided to return home from South Africa to reconnect with his roots and translate that connection into his work.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the traditional Sesotho outfit

South Africans loved the design of George Malelu's design shared on his TikTok page:

@Mampila shared:

"As a Xhosa girl who grew up in the Free State making Thithana ka mekotla, this feels like my Heritage, I relate, I connect with this dress."

@Just lulu suggested:

"This would be a great wedding dress🔥🔥🔥"

@pearlmjay asked:

"Does the bottom represent ditolobonya? Because that's super cool!"

@Sanelisiwe Dlomo 💫 gushed:

"Gorgeous model 🥰 Beautiful outfit. Beautiful outdoor area. Good music. Everything is just Gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰"

@KennaYena said:

"Now this is very creative. I thought our model would do ditolobonya just a little fela. Big ups to the designer 🥰🤩"

@Leshki 🤭 joked:

"No, 'cause why did I think you're Nara Smith?"

@sothopamkin commented:

"One thing about Basotho is very creative, Jeses 🔥🔥"

@Motoho wa Lebetsa added:

"I'm proud to be Mosotho, keep up the good work."

A model wearing a blue and white mermaid-style traditional outfit. Images: @georges.malelu

