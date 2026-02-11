A Durban-based fashion designer shared a video of a woman showing off her handmade Phinifa dress made from traditional Shweshwe fabric

The dress featured a modern top with fluffy sleeves and a flowing skirt with multicoloured detailed patterns

South Africans flooded the comments asking about the price and how to order across the country

A Durban businesswoman standing in a parking lot on the left, and under large trees on the right. Images: @lisa._mbatha

A Durban-based fashion designer shared a video of a woman showing off one of her handmade traditional dresses. She posted the footage on 28 January 2026. In the caption, Lisa Mbatha announced that the dress is available for pre-order in sizes 30 to 46, with nationwide courier delivery.

Lisa showed another woman modelling the dress in front of a mirror, posing in different angles to show every detail. She set up her phone in various spots around her home, twirling and spreading the bottom of the skirt to show the beautiful pattern work.

The Phinifa dress had a modern design with a flowing bottom, a stylish top and fluffy sleeves that narrowed towards the elbow. Different pattern designs were stitched together on the fabric, creating a traditional yet modern and colourful vibe. The dress came with a matching headscarf, and the woman paired the outfit with heels.

What is a Phinifa dress?

A Phinifa dress is a vibrant traditional South African outfit that is often made from Shweshwe fabric. According to fashion experts, these dresses mean a lot to SA women as they symbolise cultural pride and modern elegance. They're popular for weddings and special occasions and are usually made from 100% cotton.

The video got massive engagement. People loved the dress and wanted to know where to buy it. Lisa explained in the comments that the dress costs R850, and she takes orders through WhatsApp.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves the handmade Phinifa dress

Women across the country rushed to the comments with questions and compliments for TikToker @lisa._mbatha's dress:

@rethabile said:

"I need this one ❤ How much is it, my dear?"

@africanthriftshop gushed:

"Ooooooohhhhhh this is nyyuuyc!"

@tdk_phoka wrote:

"Hi Lisa, muhle umsebenzi wakho sisi, but I want to come to your shop. Also based in Durban."

@o joked:

"I will camp here for the price."

@didi questioned:

"Where are you located? How to order?"

@onika_adams asked:

"Nice dress, CC wam. How much is this? Me, I am from Gqeberha, sisi wam ❤❤"

@pheladi said:

"We want a nice dress. It's beautiful. I'm here in Soweto, please 🙏🙏"

@esethu_mxoli questioned:

"How much if I want a skirt like this?"

@ntando_bublesm requested:

"Can you make it longer, CC, like knee-size longer?"

A woman modelling a Phinifa dress. Images: @lisa._mbatha

