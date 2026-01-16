A woman shared a step-by-step video demonstrating how she recreated a popular lemon-lime soft drink using simple, everyday ingredients at home

A woman has impressed social media users after sharing a video showing how she made a homemade version of Sprite from scratch, using simple household ingredients.

In a TikTok video, a woman demonstrated how she made homemade Sprite from scratch.

The clip, which has been circulating online, was posted by the stunner herself under her TikTok handle @nzilamiyoba, where she can be seen carefully preparing the fizzy drink using lemons, limes and sugar.

Step by step, she demonstrated how she extracted the citrus juices, mixed them with sugar and water, and combined everything to create a refreshing homemade beverage inspired by the popular soft drink.

As the clip progressed, viewers were taken through the process, from slicing the fresh fruit to stirring the mixture until the flavours blended. The final result closely resembled the familiar lemon-lime drink, leaving many viewers surprised at how easy and accessible the recipe appeared.

Once the drink was complete, the content creator @nzilamiyoba proudly showcased the finished product, pouring it into a glass. Her reaction suggested she was pleased with the outcome, and many social media users agreed, praising the creativity and effort behind the homemade version.

The social media user @nzilamiyoba's video quickly gained traction online after it was published on January 15, 2026, on TikTok, with people expressing admiration for her initiative and curiosity about trying the recipe themselves. Some users commented that the clip highlighted how everyday ingredients can be used to recreate well-known products at home. In contrast, others applauded the idea as a healthier or more cost-effective alternative to store-bought soft drinks.

Several viewers also joked about the homemade Sprite, while others asked for exact measurements and tips to perfect the recipe. The video sparked wider conversations about homemade drinks, DIY recipes and reducing reliance on processed beverages.

Netizens share their views on the homemade Sprite

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Kondwa said:

"The shops can’t be that far."

User added:

"Please make sparkling water, I'm tired of buying it."

Nqobimpilo Sih stated:

"You deserve your flowers 💐."

MaQwabe replied:

"🤏🏽🤏🏽🤏🏽Guuuurrrrlll🥰🥰🥰."

Sbongile Maryjane wrote:

"The day you start making money from scratch, please find me and adopt me🥰."

User commented:

"Please teach us how to make Savanna🤧."

Watch the video below:

