The Major League DJz have been making major moves in South Africa and over the country's borders

From getting signed to an international record label, performing at the Coachella Festival to hanging out with Kanye West in Paris

The Amapiano stars revealed in a Twitter post that they recently rubbed shoulders with the Donda hitmaker

The Major League DJs might not be big on posting their major moves on social media, but they are becoming the greatest music stars of our time.

Major League DJz revealed they were hanging out with Kanye West in Paris. Image: @majorleaguedjz.

Bandile and Banele Mbere, known professionally as The Major League DJs, have been credited for putting Amapiano on the international scene. The stars, who are always booked and busy, proved that they were on a winning streak when they signed to Atlantic Records.

The music duo also had Mzansi beaming with pride after their fiery performance at the Coachella Festival. Taking to their social media account, the BET award-nominated DJs revealed that they were handing out with American rapper and designer Kanye West. The post read:

"Link up with YE in Paris ⚡️⚡️⚡️ we gone ."

Mzansi social media users loved that the Major League DJz are still winning. Many urged them to keep up the good work and fly the South flag high.

@felenganeni said:

"Between the two of you uban omxhawule kqala?"

@chustar514 added:

"Somehow I don't want piano to be global, I want us to enjoy it alone as a country ."

