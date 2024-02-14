Tyla can't get enough of the love her supporters have been showing her new single, Truth or Dare

The singer posted a message saying the love her song has received has been amazing

Fans showed love to Tyla for her amazing song and the potential of her working with a Korean Pop group, NewJeans

Tyla gushed at the love her song, 'Truth or Dare' was receiving. Images: tyla

Tyla is overwhelmed with appreciation for her fans over her latest single. The Water hitmaker beat the one-hit wonder allegations with another scorcher called Truth or Dare, and her fans can't get enough of it.

Tyla shows love to her supporters

Coming from her historic Grammy Award win, Tyla is beaming with pride at the success of her new single.

Truth or Dare was released building on the success of Water, and it has been doing fantastic. The song recently got treated to its own music video, which has already surpassed five million views in two weeks - you go, girl!

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Popiano superstar responded to a video of Hanni singing her song and said it was one of her favourites.

The singer is a member of the South Korean girl group NewJeans who, like Tyla, take their influence from old school Pop and RnB. Was it purely admiration or an attempt to shoot a shot? Hm!

"Truth or Dare is my favourite song of mine right now. The love is amazing."

Fans show love to Tyla's song

Netizens gathered to praise Tyla's song while also stoked over her interaction with Hanni:

oddeyetokki said:

"Y'all don’t know how much this means to me."

NSalinne was happy:

"This makes me so happy, please."

MINJ1BEAR praised Tyla:

"Such a good song! Congrats on your Grammy, queen."

TAkeelc requested:

"You need a dance for this song like you did with Water."

PrinceMcCourty posted:

"It's been stuck in my head for weeks. A banger!!"

jojo03216 showed love to Tyla:

"And we love you right back."

