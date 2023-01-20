Lloyiso Gijana meant business when he announced on Twitter that he was about to become one of the biggest artists in the world

The music star and former 'Idols SA' contestant asked South Africans to give him support as he was about to take over the world

In his recent social media post, Lloyiso revealed that he was working with an international electronic music group Clean Bandit

Lloyiso scores a collab with an international music group.



Seasons hitmaker Lloyiso Gijana is working on a hit song with Clean Bandit. The singer posted a screenshot and video showing fans how he ended up scoring himself a collaboration with the group.

According to the screenshot, Lloyiso sent Clean Bandit a DM on Instagram in 2020, letting them know that he is a South African musician trying to make good music. He told the group that he had a song that has the potential to be a hit and asked to work with them. Over two years later, his prayers have been answered.

"Fast forward 2023, we’re working on a BANGER! Can’t wait for you guys to hear this @cleanbandit," Lloyiso wrote on Twitter.

Fans express their excitement for Lloyiso and Clean Bandit collaboration

After the South African music star shared the news on Twitter, many people took to the comments section to react, congratulating him for taking his music beyond the South African borders.

@mama_sihle commented:

"I am so happy the world gets to recognise and experience the gem that you are!!! You are absolutely amazing!!!!! U derseve konke maaan!!

@Ms_Weds said:

"Ahh. Love this so much for you! You have a powerful voice and the message you convey in your songs is truly profound!! "

@Bomie_Mlata wrote:

"This is huge! I love you and Clean Bandit so much! I can’t wait"

@Lesa_Tshabalala:

"I know that I'll love that song already because you're that amazing."

