Mike Myers net worth, age, children, wife, Halloween, movies, condition

Mike Myers is a famous Canadian actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film producer. He is renowned for his appearance on the NBC sketch show Saturday Live. He is also a legend in the entertainment world for his roles in Shrek, Austin Powers and Wayne's World. As a result, he has amassed a huge net worth from his career. So, exactly how much is Mike Myers' net worth?

Actor Mike Myers attends the premiere of RLJE Films' 'Terminal' at ArcLight Cinemas on May 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Mike Myers net worth is estimated to be about $200 million. This is from his successful career as an actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film producer. Most of his wealth is from the Shrek Franchise. Here is a glimpse into his exciting life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Michael John Myers

Michael John Myers Stage name: Mike Myers

Mike Myers Year of birth: May 25, 1963

Mike Myers age: 58 years as of 2021

Place of birth: Ontario, Scarborough, Canada

Ontario, Scarborough, Canada Gender: Male

Male Famous as: Actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film producer

Actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film producer Marital status: Married

Married Alma mater: Stephen Leacock High School

Stephen Leacock High School Siblings: Two

Two Mike Myers height: 5' 7"

5' 7" Instagram: mike_myers_official

Early life

Mike Myers attends "Bohemian Rhapsody" New York Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 30, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

On May 25, 1963, the actor was born in Ontario, Scarborough, Canada. Mike Myers parents, Alice and Eric, are of British origin. His father was a salesman and had a significant impact on Mike's life and career. His father used to take him and his two siblings out during the night to watch comedy episodes of Benny Hill or Monty Python.

Career

Mike started as a child actor, where he featured in commercials. After completing high school, he joined the Toronto outpost of the popular Chicago comedy group Second City.

He left to venture independently and went to London, where he did his comedy. However, his dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and he returned to Toronto.

The comedian kick-started his career in the comedy Troupe. His debut came after featuring as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, where he recreated characters such as Sprockets and Linda Richman. Mike Myers movies have seen his name become household after he featured in Hollywood films such as Wayne's World, Austin Powers' trilogy, and Shrek.

Musician Tom Kaulitz, Actor Mike Myers and Model Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

In 1989, he auditioned for Saturday Night Live's comedy show and won over the show's producer Lorne Michaels. He worked along with Phil Hartman, Kevin Nealon, and Dana Carvey.

The comedian created memorable characters such as the intellectual German TV host; Wayne Campbell, Linda Richman, and Dieter. Mike Myers movies and TV shows include;

Wayne's World

Wayne's World 2

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

54: The Thin Pink Line

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Mystery, Alaska

Shrek

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Nobody Knows Anything!

View from the Top

The Cat in the Hat

Shrek 2

Shrek the Third

Shrek Forever After

The Love Guru

Inglourious Basterds

Oscar Etiquette

Being Canadian, Sometimes

Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon

Terminal

Bohemian Rhapsody

The comedian has been voted among the top 50 comedians in The Comedian's Comedian poll. In addition, he was awarded the MTV Generation Award.

Is Mike Myers married?

Actor Mike Myers (L) and Kelly Tisdale attend the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Palladium on November 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

After returning to Toronto, he met Robin Ruzan, whom he married in 1993. However, the couple divorced in 2006. In 2010, he remarried Kelly Tisdale, and the couple welcomed their son, Spike, in 2011. Mike Myers children with his wife are three.

Is Mike Myers retired from acting?

No, the actor has not yet announced his retirement from acting. He is still doing what he does best which is entertaining his fans.

What happened to Mike Myers?

In 2008, during an interview, he stated that his career suffered a blow after receiving few offers to star in movies. However, in 2018, he made a comeback after featuring in the movies Terminal in 2018 and The Sparks Brothers in 2021.

What medical condition does Mike Myers suffer from?

Fans of John Carpenter's 1978 Slasher icon Mike Myers have concluded that the actor has a medical condition that causes insensitivity to pain due to his unkillable nature. Mike Myers mask brings out Michael as an unkillable slasher. After the release of the first Mike Myers Halloween movie, the franchise went blast and today; he features in 12 films.

Mike Myers net worth stems back from his commitment to what he loves and a desire to be the best that he can be. Now that he is back in the entertainment arena, his fans can only look forward to great moments from this hilarious movie star.

