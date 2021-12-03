Mike Myers net worth, age, children, wife, Halloween, movies, condition
Mike Myers is a famous Canadian actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film producer. He is renowned for his appearance on the NBC sketch show Saturday Live. He is also a legend in the entertainment world for his roles in Shrek, Austin Powers and Wayne's World. As a result, he has amassed a huge net worth from his career. So, exactly how much is Mike Myers' net worth?
Mike Myers net worth is estimated to be about $200 million. This is from his successful career as an actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film producer. Most of his wealth is from the Shrek Franchise. Here is a glimpse into his exciting life.
Profile summary and bio
- Full name: Michael John Myers
- Stage name: Mike Myers
- Year of birth: May 25, 1963
- Mike Myers age: 58 years as of 2021
- Place of birth: Ontario, Scarborough, Canada
- Gender: Male
- Famous as: Actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film producer
- Marital status: Married
- Alma mater: Stephen Leacock High School
- Siblings: Two
- Mike Myers height: 5' 7"
- Instagram: mike_myers_official
Early life
On May 25, 1963, the actor was born in Ontario, Scarborough, Canada. Mike Myers parents, Alice and Eric, are of British origin. His father was a salesman and had a significant impact on Mike's life and career. His father used to take him and his two siblings out during the night to watch comedy episodes of Benny Hill or Monty Python.
Career
Mike started as a child actor, where he featured in commercials. After completing high school, he joined the Toronto outpost of the popular Chicago comedy group Second City.
He left to venture independently and went to London, where he did his comedy. However, his dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and he returned to Toronto.
The comedian kick-started his career in the comedy Troupe. His debut came after featuring as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, where he recreated characters such as Sprockets and Linda Richman. Mike Myers movies have seen his name become household after he featured in Hollywood films such as Wayne's World, Austin Powers' trilogy, and Shrek.
In 1989, he auditioned for Saturday Night Live's comedy show and won over the show's producer Lorne Michaels. He worked along with Phil Hartman, Kevin Nealon, and Dana Carvey.
The comedian created memorable characters such as the intellectual German TV host; Wayne Campbell, Linda Richman, and Dieter. Mike Myers movies and TV shows include;
- Wayne's World
- Wayne's World 2
- So I Married an Axe Murderer
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- 54: The Thin Pink Line
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Mystery, Alaska
- Shrek
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Nobody Knows Anything!
- View from the Top
- The Cat in the Hat
- Shrek 2
- Shrek the Third
- Shrek Forever After
- The Love Guru
- Inglourious Basterds
- Oscar Etiquette
- Being Canadian, Sometimes
- Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon
- Terminal
- Bohemian Rhapsody
The comedian has been voted among the top 50 comedians in The Comedian's Comedian poll. In addition, he was awarded the MTV Generation Award.
Is Mike Myers married?
After returning to Toronto, he met Robin Ruzan, whom he married in 1993. However, the couple divorced in 2006. In 2010, he remarried Kelly Tisdale, and the couple welcomed their son, Spike, in 2011. Mike Myers children with his wife are three.
Is Mike Myers retired from acting?
No, the actor has not yet announced his retirement from acting. He is still doing what he does best which is entertaining his fans.
What happened to Mike Myers?
In 2008, during an interview, he stated that his career suffered a blow after receiving few offers to star in movies. However, in 2018, he made a comeback after featuring in the movies Terminal in 2018 and The Sparks Brothers in 2021.
What medical condition does Mike Myers suffer from?
Fans of John Carpenter's 1978 Slasher icon Mike Myers have concluded that the actor has a medical condition that causes insensitivity to pain due to his unkillable nature. Mike Myers mask brings out Michael as an unkillable slasher. After the release of the first Mike Myers Halloween movie, the franchise went blast and today; he features in 12 films.
Mike Myers net worth stems back from his commitment to what he loves and a desire to be the best that he can be. Now that he is back in the entertainment arena, his fans can only look forward to great moments from this hilarious movie star.
