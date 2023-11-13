All about Mark Cuban's wife: Get to know Tiffany Stewart in detail

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is widely successful, becoming a billionaire at 40 after humble beginnings. Tiffany Stewart, Mark Cuban's wife, has also had a successful life despite not being a public figure with the same associated net worth. What do we know about the happy couple?

Mark Cuban’s wife is a reclusive figure compared to him, choosing to support him during career milestones yet staying out of the public eye herself. Here is Tiffany Stewart’s biography summarised before we further detail her background and other details of her personal life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tiffany Stewart Date of birth January 1, 1970 Age 53 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Mark Cuban (2002) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 172 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Beverly Stewart and Jim Stewart Children Three (Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake) Profession Advertising executive Education Indiana University Native language English Net worth $1 million

Mark is a billionaire now, although he came from humble beginnings. Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with little money, Mark quickly got his first job at 12 as he wanted a pair of sneakers he had his eyes on. Mark also sold garbage bags, stamps, and coins as a child and delivered newspapers for extra income.

Who is Mark Cuban married to now?

Mark Cuban's wife is Tiffany Stewart, and he has only been married once. The couple wed in 2002.

Is Mark Cuban still married?

Since the couple have been together for decades, fans wonder whether they are still married. Mark and Tiffany are happily married as of 2023.

How did Mark Cuban meet Tiffany Stewart?

According to Mark's interview with Forbes, the couple met at a gym in Dallas in 1997. Besides that, Mark and Tiffany do not discuss the details of their relationship publicly.

How old is Mark Cuban's wife, Tiffany Stewart?

The celebrity spouse was born on January 1, 1970, making Tiffany Stewart’s age 53 in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Tiffany's husband was born on July 31, 1958, making Mark Cuban’s age 65 in 2023. Mark's zodiac sign is Leo.

How many children did Mark Cuban have with his wife?

Mark Cuban’s kids that he shares with Tiffany include three: Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake. Tiffany Stewart’s children stay out of the public eye, similarly to their mother. However, some rare photos are floating around, as reported by Yahoo!

What do Mark Cuban's daughters do?

The billionaire's two daughters, Alexis Sofia Cuban and Alyssa Cuban, live different lives. Alexis was born in 2003 and is an internet personality. Alyssa was born in 2007, making her 16 in 2023. There is limited information on them otherwise.

Tiffany Stewart’s parents

Tiffany's parents are Beverly Stewart and Jim Stewart. CelebSuburb reports that Beverly and Jim got married on August 13, 1966. According to the same source, the couple moved to Heath, Texas, two years after they wed and raised their three daughters there.

Beverly passed away on August 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.

Tiffany Stewart’s education

Legit reports that Tiffany studied at Indiana University and obtained a degree in advertising. Her last reported job was as an advertising executive, but it is still being determined whether she is still in this occupation as of 2023.

How did Mark Cuban get so rich?

Tiffany Stewart’s net worth is most widely reported as $1 million. According to Yahoo! Finance, Mark Cuban’s net worth is reported as $5.1 billion, thanks to him selling his video portal Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion when he was 40.

Social media profiles

Tiffany Stewart’s profiles do not seem to exist, but you can find her husband, Mark, on his Instagram page, which has 2 million followers as of November 6, 2023.

Tiffany Stewart is mainly known as Mark Cuban's wife. However, Tiffany has built a successful life, following her studying a field she is passionate about.

