Top 10 rarest Nike shoes you must see: What are their prices?

Sometimes limited edition sneakers are challenging to come across. With queues, raffles and resell prices, gaining access to the shoes you have been eyeing can be difficult. This is the case for the top 10 rarest Nike shoes ever. If you are a sneakerhead, check out this list.

Kanye West's Air Yeezy 1 sneaker is for sale with a price tag of $2 million at the world's largest broker of modern collectables in Hong Kong. Photo: Miguel Candela

This list of the top 10 rarest Nike shoes has been developed after scouring the internet and delving deep into history books. Their rarity has also influenced their prices.

Rare Nike shoes in 2023

What is the hardest Jordan to find? Go through this definitive list as it highlights the models' prices. The list also includes why the production of some of the collections was limited.

10. Nike SB Dunk Low "Paris"

The Nike SB Dunk Low Paris was produced exclusively in 2002 for a travelling art exhibition. The collection featured the work of Benard Buffet, a French painter. It is easily one of the rarest shoes made by Nike.

The collection also tops one of the rarest Nike Dunk collection releases. According to speculations, only 150 to 200 pairs were ever made, and the release was initially meant to be a raffle at the exhibition. However, the queue got out of hand, forcing its cancellation.

The Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers were released at specific stores in Paris. Therefore, they are among the rarest Nike sneakers. A pair goes for as high as $19,835.

A pair of Dunk Low Pro SB ‘D.U.N.K.L.E.’ prototype displayed at Sotheby's in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld

9. Air Jordan 11 "Derek Jeter" PE

The Air Jordan 11 "Derek Jeter" PE were an extremely limited collection created after the New York Yankees star, Derek Jeter, announced his retirement. This collection was only available via auction to five lucky winners.

The Air Jordan 11 "Derek Jeter" PE are said to be among the rarest Air Jordans in existence. The price of a pair goes for as high as $23,000.

Derek Jeter" Air Jordan 11 Retro Premium shoes are displayed as part of Sotheby's 'Invictus' sales in New York City on September 6, 2022. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

8. Air Jordan 1 High OG "Colette"

Colette, one of the coolest retail stores in Paris, closed shop for good in 2017. The store has served the fashion world for over 20 years. To mark the end of the era, the store collaborated with Jordan Brand to release Air Jordan 1 High OG "Colette", the ultra-limited Air Jordan 1 High.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Colette" was one of the limited edition Nike shoes. It came in white and blue and was embossed "1997" and "2017" and the left and right shoe, respectively. “Au Revoir” and “Bonjour” were also printed on the outsoles.

However, the collection was never made available at the consumer level. Instead, it was gifted to the store's employees and friends. A pair is valued at $15,000.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG x Off-White worn by head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels during a Coaches vs. Cancer game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Photo: Peyton William

7. Nike SB Dunk Low "Heineken"

In 2003, Nike was at the peak of its popularity and was religiously churning out high-heat Dunk designs such as the Nike SB Dunk Low "Heineken". This design's colour scheme, white, green and red colour, was inspired by the famous Dutch beer company. It also included the brand's star logo on the heel.

Unfortunately, the design was prematurely discontinued after Heineken issued a cease letter since it was not an official collaboration. Therefore, this collection never made it to the consumer level; hence, the pairs were scarce. Owning them will cost up to $5,500.

6. PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1

The PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 was a collaboration that the shoe brand had with Playstation to popularise and market the PlayStation 3. The PlayStation 3 was to rival the Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360 in one of the fiercest popularity contests.

One hundred fifty PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 pairs were released to match the hype. The shoes' design language mirrored that of the PlayStation 3.

Most pairs were gifted to Sony employees, and Kobe Bryant was among the celebrities gifted this pair. The price of a PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 is approximately $6,000.

5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 (F&F)

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand collaborated in 2018 to reveal the star's collection, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 (F&F). The Houston Oilers inspired the shoe's design and it was a hit for most Jordan heads and Travis Scott's fans.

While several F&F colourways have surfaced since the collaboration, the rarest is the olive-green rendition. According to speculations, the green rendition was an unreleased sample pair, and several different sizes hit the stores. The price of this rare Nike sneaker is approximately $25,000.

A limited edition of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 sneaker is displayed in a shop as part of the 'raffles' on October 8, 2019 in Paris. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

4. Patta x Parra x Nike Air Max 1 "Cherrywood"

The Patta x Parra x Nike Air Max 1 "Cherrywood" is among the most-hyped Air Max 1 ever. It resulted from an epic three-way collaboration between artist Piet Parra, Dutch retailer Patta and the Swoosh brand.

The trio worked on the collaboration in 2010, and the collection is still the test of time. Two hundred and forty-eight pairs were released worldwide, making it one of the rare Nike shoes Patta, a frequent Nike collaborator, has worked on.

Coming across a pair from this collaboration is becoming more challenging as time passes. A pair is priced at $8,499.

3. Nike SB Dunk Low "Freddy Krueger"

In 2007, Nike SB released a collection of Halloween-themed sneakers. Freddy Krueger, the primary antagonist in the cult movie, Nightmare on Elm Street, inspired the SB Dunk low design.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Freddy Krueger" was not an official collaboration. Therefore, New Line Cinema issued Nike a cease and desist letter before the sneaker's release.

Most of the pairs were recalled and were to be destroyed, although a few made their way out to collectors. Therefore, this could be the rarest Nike sneakers in existence. A pair goes for as high as $37,500.

2. Air Jordan 3 Interscope Records

Jordan Brand and Interscope Records collaborated in 2018 to release the Air Jordan 3 Interscope Records in 2013. The limited edition variant included the label's logo on the lateral heel and branded laces.

This collection had minimal pairs, most of which went straight to Interscope artists. As one of the rarest Nike shoes, they are priced at $4,544.

1. Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Grammy"

What is the rarest Nike shoe? The Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Grammy" tops the list as the rarest Nikes. Kanye West rocked the design's prototype during the 2008 Grammy Awards. The design would go on to become the rarest Nike shoe ever made.

With only several pairs in existence, the prototype sold for $1.8 million. Therefore, it is regarded as the most expensive sneaker design in the world.

Kanye West's Air Yeezy 1 sneaker for sale in Hong Kong In April 2021. Photo: Miguel Candela

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions as they tackle questions about the brand. The details also highlight the brand's metamorphosis and growth.

What is the rarest Nike in the world?

The rarest Nike shoe is the Air Yeezy 1 "Grammy". Its prototype was sold for $1.8 million.

What is the most expensive thing at Nike?

Nike Solid Gold Ovo X Air Jordans is the most expensive shoe from the brand. It was a collaboration between the brand and Drake's OVO brand. A pair was sold for $2.1 million.

What is Nike's #1 selling shoe?

The brand's best-selling shoe is the Nike Air Force 1. According to reports, more than 10 million pairs have been sold yearly since its release.

As highlighted in this list of the top 10 rarest Nike shoes in 2023, some of these collections were exclusive productions. Others were never released or discontinued because of the legal cases they attracted. Nonetheless, getting your hands on them would mean parting with a pretty penny.

