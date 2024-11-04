Constantine Yankoglu: Who is Patricia Heaton’s ex-husband?
Regarding celebrities, there are few things more interesting than finding out who they are dating. It is no wonder many are eager to uncover the man behind Patricia Heaton. While she has been in a successful marriage for 34 years, she has previously gone through the dreaded divorce process. What do you know about her ex-husband, Constantine Yankoglu?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Constantine Yankoglu’s profile summary
- Who is Patricia Heaton’s ex-husband, Constantine Yankoglu?
- FAQs
Constantine Yankoglu gained widespread recognition following his marriage to the renowned comedienne and actress. But despite his ex-wife’s popularity, he has managed to stay away from the limelight. Therefore, scanty information exists about Yankoglu beyond his association with the Hollywood star. We have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about him.
Constantine Yankoglu’s profile summary
|Full name
|Constantine Niko Yankoglu
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2 February 1954
|Age
|70 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Fayette, Kentucky, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|6’ (183 cm)
|Weight
|84 kg (185 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-spouse
|Patricia Heaton
|Famous for
|Being Patricia Heaton’s ex-husband
Who is Patricia Heaton’s ex-husband, Constantine Yankoglu?
Marrying or divorcing a celebrity means your name will always pop up whenever details about your love life arise. This is the case for Constantine, who is widely recognised as Patricia Heaton’s first husband.
Although he tries to maintain a low-key profile, fans are constantly curious about his whereabouts and life after divorce. Find out juicy details about Yankoglu’s personal and professional life.
Constantine Niko Yankoglu hails from Kentucky
The celebrity ex-spouse (aged 70 as of 2024) was born on 2 February 1954 in Fayette, Kentucky, USA.
Married Patricia Heaton at the age of 30
Constantine exchanged nuptials with his high school sweetheart, Patricia, in 1984. At the time of their marriage, Heaton was 26.
The couple was together for only three years
Patricia Heaton and Constantine Yankoglu’s marriage broke down in 1987. The reason behind their separation remains a mystery, as their divorce papers cited irreconcilable differences as the cause.
Following the divorce, Heaton went through a phase she described as “Protestant wilderness.” However, in June 2017, the Catholic Church annulled her first marriage, and she returned to being a practising Catholic.
Patricia Heaton remarried after her divorce from Constantine Yankoglu
Constantine Yankoglu’s ex-wife, Patricia, remarried in 1990, three years after their divorce. She has been with English actor and producer David Hunt for over three decades.
During an October 2016 interview on The Real Daytime, Heaton revealed her secret to a successful marriage, saying:
Therapy is the key. I recommend couples do marriage counselling. Learn how to talk to each other.
David Hunt and his wife have four sons. Patricia’s memoir, Motherhood and Hollywood: How to Get a Job Like Mine, was published in 2002. While the actress moved on, it remains unclear what trajectory Yankoglu’s love life takes after the divorce.
Constantine Yankoglu’s ex-wife has a successful Hollywood career
Patricia debuted acting in 1987, starring in Don’t Get God Started. Her breakthrough came in 1992 with an appearance on Memoirs of an Invisible Man. According to the star’s IMDb profile, she has 40 acting and 13 producer credits. Below are some of Patricia Heaton’s movies and TV shows:
- Space Jam (1996)
- Danny Phantom (2004)
- The Star (2017)
- Mending the Line (2022)
- Frasier (2024)
Some of her accolades include two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. In 2012, Heaton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Patricia Heaton’s millionaire status
Due to Constantine’s private lifestyle, it is difficult to estimate his wealth. On the other hand, his ex-wife’s net worth is $40 million per Celebrity Net Worth.
She reportedly earns $235,000 per episode of Carol’s Second Act. Patricia has amassed her wealth from her illustrious 36-year-old acting career.
FAQs
Public scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about Patricia Heaton beyond her on-screen persona:
How old is Patricia Heaton?
Heaton (66 as of 2024) was born on 4 March 1958 in Bay Village, Ohio, USA. Her father, Chuck, was a sportswriter for The Plain Dealer. The actress’ mom, Patricia, died when she was 12.
She has three sisters, Alice, Frances and Sharon (now a Dominican nun), and one brother, Michael, who died in 2022. He was a writer for Friday Magazine and The Plain Dealer.
Did Patricia Heaton graduate college?
The on-screen star graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from the Ohio State University in 1980.
Is Patricia Heaton married with children?
Patricia Heaton’s husband, David Hunt, has been by her side for over thirty years. They are the proud parents of four kids: Samuel (born in 1995), John (born in 1995), Joseph (born in 1977), and Daniel (born in 1999).
How much money did Patricia Heaton make on Everybody Loves Raymond?
During the show’s first few seasons, Patricia earned $100,000 per episode. But by the show’s final two seasons, she was earning $450,000 per episode. At the end of these two seasons, the actress had amassed $9 million.
What is Patricia Heaton’s height?
The Ohio native stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) tall and weighs 60 kilograms (132 lbs). She has brown eyes and hair.
While Patricia Heaton still makes headlines in Hollywood, her ex-husband, Constantine Yankoglu, has maintained a private lifestyle ever since their divorce in 1987. He continues to avoid the media and paparazzi.
