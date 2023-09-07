Who is Iyanla's ex husband? Adeyemi Bandele is a lecturer and entrepreneur who came to the limelight as the former husband of Iyanla Vanzant. Iyanla is an American inspirational speaker, lawyer, spiritual teacher, author, and television personality. She is best known for her work as a life coach and her appearances on television, most notably as the host of the TV show Iyanla: Fix My Life.

Iyanla Vanzant's ex-spouse, Adeyemi Bandele, is a lecturer and businessman. Despite having been affiliated with an American celebrity for a wife, he prefers to maintain a private life. Here is what you need to know about the former husband of the American lawyer, life coach, television personality, and inspirational speaker.

Adeyemi Bandele’s profiles and bio

How old is Adeyemi Bandele?

Adeyemi was born in America on November 24, 1950. Adeyemi Bandele's age is 72 years. He will celebrate his 73rd birthday on November 24, 2023. He holds American nationality and belongs to a mixed ethnic group.

Does Adeyemi Bandele have children?

Adeyemi and Iyanla have three children. Gemmia Vanzant was born in 1972. Sadly, Gemmia passed on Christmas in 2003 due to colon cancer.

Damon Vanzant is Iyanla's only son. He was born in 1970, has maintained a relatively private life, and is not as well-known to the public as his mother.

Nisa Vanzant was their second daughter, born in 1974. Sadly, she passed away on July 30, 2023, aged 49.

Who is Adeyemi Bandele's ex-spouse?

Iyanla Vanzant, whose birth name is Rhonda Eva Harris, was born on September 13, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, USA. She is an American inspirational speaker, lawyer, spiritual teacher, author, and television personality.

However, she experienced a difficult childhood. She grew up in a turbulent and abusive household, facing physical and emotional abuse from her mother. This early trauma profoundly impacted her life and later work as a spiritual teacher and life coach.

Iyanla Vanzant's career

Vanzant has had a diverse and influential career that spans various fields, including law, writing, speaking, and television. Here is an overview of her career:

Legal career

Iyanla began her professional career as a lawyer and worked as a public defender in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, she eventually transitioned from the legal profession to pursue her passion for personal growth and spirituality.

Author

Vanzant is a prolific author and has written numerous books on self-help, personal development, and spirituality. Some of her well-known books include:

Acts of Faith: Daily Meditations for People of Color

In the Meantime: Finding Yourself and the Love You Wantand

Yesterday, I Cried: Celebrating the Lessons of Living and Loving

Inspirational speaker

Iyanla is a sought-after inspirational speaker who has delivered lectures, workshops, and seminars on personal growth, healing, and spirituality. Her speaking engagements have inspired countless individuals to make positive life changes.

TV host

One of the highlights of Vanzant's career is her role as the host of the television series Iyanla: Fix My Life. The show aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), featuring Vanzant helping individuals and families confront and resolve their personal and relationship issues.

How many times has Iyanla been married?

Iyanla Vanzant has been married three times and has been open about her personal experiences and challenges in her relationships.

Charles Vanzant , ex-husband of Iyanla. They were married from 1973 to 1979, when they divorced.

, ex-husband of Iyanla. They were married from 1973 to 1979, when they divorced. Adeyemi Bandele : After her first marriage, Iyanla married Adeyemi Bandele in 1997. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

: After her first marriage, Iyanla married Adeyemi Bandele in 1997. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2007. James Welch: Iyanla Vanzant's third marriage was to James Welch. Their marriage faced irreconcilable differences, and they divorced.

Does Iyanla Vanzant have a degree?

Yes, Iyanla Vanzant earned a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the City University of New York School of Law during her earlier years. Vanzant's educational background in law has informed her work in personal development and spirituality. She often draws upon her life experiences, including her legal training, to help others on their paths to healing and personal growth.

How much is Iyanla worth?

Iyanla's net worth is estimated at $4 million. She has derived her vast net worth from her successful career as a lawyer, life coach, author, inspirational speaker, and television personality. Adeyemi Bandele's net worth is between 2 and 4 million dollars. He derives his wealth from entrepreneurship.

Above is everything you need to know about Adeyemi Bandele. He is a lecturer and businessman better known as the second husband and former spouse of Iyanla Vanzant. Iyanla is a relationship coach, author, TV host, and motivational speaker.

