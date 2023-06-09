Biography of Jack Oscar Statham, the son of actor Jason Statham

Jack Oscar Statham is the son of two famous Hollywood stars. His father is The Expendables actor Jason Statham and his mother is supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. This article has compiled a biography about the 5-year-old celebrity child.

Jack with his parents, Jason and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The parents have opted to keep his face out of the media. Photo: @rosiehw

Jason and Rosie's relationship raised eyebrows thanks to the 20-year age gap between the two. But over a decade later, they are now a family of four and are engaged to be married.

Jack Oscar Statham's profile and bio summary

Full name Jack Oscar Statham Date of birth 24 June 2017 Age 5 years old (as of June 2023) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Shirebrook, Derbyshire, United Kingdom Current residence United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity British Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Gender Male Parents Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Jason Statham Siblings Isabella James Known for Being Jason Statham's son

How old is Jack Oscar Statham?

Jack Oscar Statham (age 5 years as of 20 June 2023) was born on 24 June 2017 in Shirebrook, United Kingdom.

Jack Oscar Statham's net worth

The son of Jason Statham does not have any assets or income. As per reports, his parents are worth an estimated $120 million.

Jack Oscar Statham's Instagram

The 5-year-old does not have an Instagram account. At times his mother, Rosie, posts him but is careful not to show his face.

Jason Statham's movies

The English actor started in the movie business in 1998 in Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The film's commercial success set him up to secure the role of Frank Martin in The Transporter trilogy.

Jason at Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere. Photo: Emma McIntyre

According to his IMDb profile, the actor has an extensive body of work. His other movie credits include:

The Italian Job ( 2003)

Crank (2006)

War (2007)

The Bank Job (2008)

Death Race (2008)

The Expendables (2010)

The Mechanic (2011)

Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

The Meg (2018)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Jason Statham's wife

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a model, actress and businesswoman from the United Kingdom. According to sources, Huntington-Whiteley started modelling for American lingerie giant Victoria's Secret in 2006 and was named one of the "Angels" in 2009.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Club Zero red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on 22 May 2023. Photo: Marc Piasecki

She hung up her Angel Wings in 2010 to pursue other interests. The model has two movie credits, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mad Max: Fury Road. According to Forbes, in August 2021, the actress launched her beauty brand, Rose Inc. The brand includes skincare, makeup and body products.

How did Jason Statham meet his wife?

Sources reported the Death Race actor met Rosie in 2009 at a party in London. They made their relationship public at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Emma McIntyre

The couple has a 20-year age gap, and when this was brought up in an interview, the Transformers actress said that age did not matter to her. The connection and commitment they share are what keeps her going.

Although they have been together for 14 years, The Meg actor and Rosie are not married. The Rose Inc founder has been reported saying that marriage was not a top priority for either of them and children might happen before they walk down the aisle.

The former Victoria's Secret model was spotted wearing an engagement ring on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2016. PEOPLE confirmed the news of the couple's engagement.

How many children does Jason Statham have?

According to reports, The Mechanic star has two children with his fiancée Rosie. They have a son, Jack Oscar, and a daughter, Isabella James.

How old is Jason Statham's baby?

The newest addition to The Italian Job actor's family, Isabella James, is 1 year old as of June 2023. She was born on 2 February 2022.

Did Jason Statham have another child?

There have been no reports about the actor having other children outside his relationship with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Jack Oscar is the eldest child of model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham. His parents have kept him away from the media so he could live an everyday life.

