Aneliz Aguilar's biography: Meet the daughter of Pepe Aguilar

An owner of a successful food truck and a social media star who is in her early twenties, this is the life of Aneliz Aguilar, who was born and raised in McAllen, Texas, USA. Aneliz is Mexican-American and a devotee of Christ. She currently resides in Los Angeles, a city famous for America’s entertainment industry and picturesque vacation spots.

A collage photo of Aneliz Aguilar. Photo: @aneliz_aguilar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Aneliz Aguilar is an entrepreneur with a net worth that is around $1 million. Over the years, she has acquired immense success in her career endeavours. Although she is not a singer, Aneliz is fathered by a popular American musician, Pepe Aguilar. More of Aneliz's life facts follow below.

Profile summary

Full name Aneliz Aguilar Gender Female Date of birth April 7, 1998 Age 24 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth McAllen, Texas, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165cm Weight in kilograms 57kg Weight in pounds 125Ibs Eye colour Dark-brown Hair colour Dark-brown Siblings Angela Aguilar, Emiliano Aguilar and Jose Aguilar Marital status Unmarried Occupation Social media influencer, entrepreneur College Oaks Christian High School Net worth Approximately $1 million Social media @aneliz_aguilar

Aneliz Aguilar’s age

Aneliz is 24 years of age as of December 2022. She was born on 7 April 1998 in McAllen, Texas, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Aneliz Aguilar’s height

Aguilar is 5 feet 5 inches and 165 centimetres. Being the fitness enthusiast that she is, Aneliz has managed to maintain a slim physique.

Aneliz Aguilar’s net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million, and Aneliz’s source of income is her earnings from her business and paid partnerships with clothing brands. Aneliz's celebrity father has a reported net worth of $10 million.

Who is Aneliz Aguilar’s mother?

Alvarez is her mother and she is a Mexican-American from the United States of America. She is 42 years of age in 2022. Following her marriage to Aneliz’s father on 11 October 1997, Alvarez decided to be a stay-at-home mother.

Aneliz Aguilar’s wife

Pepe Aguilar's daughter does not have a wife, and no information has been found stating she has one. Importantly, as mentioned in the profile summary, Aneliz is straight.

Is Aneliz Aguilar on Tik Tok?

She is not active on Tik Tok, but her sister Angela Aguilar, is active on the social media app and has 10.4 million followers with over 67 million likes as of 11 December 2022. The young star has made a few appearances in the videos posted by her younger sister on her Tik Tok account.

What does Aneliz Aguilar do for a living?

Aneliz Aguilar, the daughter of famous American musician, Pepe Aguilar. Photo: @aneliz_aguilar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Aneliz is popular on Instagram and promotes clothing items from different brands on her account. Her food truck specializes in healthy food, and caters to those with food allergies. The dream of owning a restaurant has been with Aneliz since she was young, and she actualized it in October 2015.

She says, “Ever since I was 11, I always wanted to open a restaurant. But it was until I was a freshman in high school I pitched the idea of opening something innovative like a healthy food restaurant but I realized how common that was at the time. So I found something that was more innovative than opening a restaurant, and that was to open a food truck”.

Aneliz is the first child of her parents to divert to a different career path than the one that runs in the family, which is music.

Is Aneliz Aguilar a singer?

Aneliz loves to sing, but she is not a recording artist. Her father, Jose Antonio Aguilar Jimenez, better known as Pepe Aguilar, is an American singer born on 7 August 1968 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. He is 54 years of age and his passion for music started when he was young.

Pepe Aguilar visits SiriusXM Studio on April 20, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Where is Aneliz Aguilar from?

Aneliz is from the United States of America. She was raised there and also attended the local school. In 2022, it was reported she moved out of her parent's house, and lives in California.

Aneliz Aguilar is a young woman from America chasing independence in her own way. She has proven that age is not a limit to some of the aspirations we may have in life. With determination and stern focus, our goals can be achieved.

