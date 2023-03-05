Meet former actress Megan Murphy Matheson, Tim Matheson's ex-wife

Megan Murphy Matheson is a former American actress and scriptwriter popularly known as the ex-wife of American actor, director and producer, Tim Matheson. The two were married for over 25 years, but divorced in 2010 and they were blessed with three children. Her journey to stardom was not easy. However, her unwavering commitment to the craft ensured her success in the film industry. Here is what we know so far about her.

After divorcing her husband, Megan did not remarry and it is unknown if she is in a relationship. Her ex-husband, however, is married to Elizabeth Marighetto, an American theatre actress and scriptwriter who has worked on various films.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Megan Murphy Matheson Gender Female Age Late 60s Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 175 cm Weight in kilograms 57 kg Weight in pounds 125 Ibs Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Divorced Occupation Former actress and scriptwriter Net worth Approximately $1 million

Megan Murphy’s biography

Megan Murphy is an American citizen belonging to the caucasian ethnicity. She grew up in the United States of America and loved ballet. Unfortunately, information about who her parents and siblings are or where she attended college remains unavailable. Importantly, Megan has worked as an actress in the American entertainment industry for decades, featuring in Hollywood’s best films.

Who is Elizabeth Marighetto?

Elizabeth Marighetto is an American theatre actress and script supervisor whose famous work includes Kingdom, Shooter and I’ll See You in My Dreams. She was born on the 31st of March 1971 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Marighetto’s rise to popularity followed after her marriage to Tim Matheson.

Megan Murphy Metheson’s age

Reports state that Megan’s date of birth is not known. Thus, determining how old she is, is impossible. However, some reports speculate that the American actress is in her late 60s.

What is Megan Murphy Matheson’s net worth?

Accordingly, Megan has an approximate net worth of $1 million from her acting career. She has starred in many Hollywood movies, but the ones she is well-known for include Brain Donors (1992) and Dinner: Impossible (2007). Therefore, it is not surprising that she is worth this much.

Does Tim Matheson have children?

Tim has three children from his previous marriage with his ex-wife, Megan Murphy. His son is Cooper Matheson (29) and his two daughters are Emma (36) and Molly Matheson (37).

Tim Matheson’s children

His firstborn child is Molly Matheson, a 37-year-old American television and documentary producer whose inspiration of career prospects is her father. Molly is a married woman, but she is not a mother yet. Some of her documentary credits include Dispatches, The Secret Millionaire, Risking it All, and Burn on the Turntable, among others.

Tim’s second-born daughter, Emma Matheson, is reported to also be in the film industry. However, there are no specific details pertaining to her background information or her work.

Furthermore, his son, Cooper Matheson, was born on 12 August 1994 and is 29 years old as of 2023. He is the only child that took a different career path, as he graduated from Columbia University of Engineering with a degree in engineering.

Who is Tim Matheson’s wife?

Elizabeth Marighetto is Tim Matheson’s wife of five years and his marriage to her is his third. The couple got married on the 10th of March 2018 at the Arts District in Los Angeles, California. Furthermore, Tim and Elizabeth do not have children together.

What is Tim Matheson famous for?

Tim is famously known as an American actor, director and producer whose passion for acting started at a young age. He made entry into the acting scene at the age of 13 and has since become one of Hollywood’s greatest actors. Research has found that he has 191 acting credits, while 45 are for film directing. Some of the films he has worked on are Criminal Minds, Lucifer and Numbers.

When did Tim Matheson make his acting debut?

Tim made his acting debut through a 1961 television comedy show produced by Robert Young called Window on Main Street. At the time of the show’s release, he was 13 years old. Since then, his acting career has immensely grown.

This article has provided lesser-known information about the life of former American actress and ex-wife of Tim Matheson, Megan Murphy Matheson. Megan has made a name for herself in America’s entertainment industry and has been influential in her daughters following in her footsteps.

