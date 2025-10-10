A learner in her last year of studies at school shared a breakdown of her R3 540 matric dance expenses

The young woman noted that most of the items on her list were free of charge, including her hair and makeup

After saying she wasn't "crazy" for excessively spending, some people applauded her, while others took offence

A learner happily shared how much she spent on her matric dance. Image: @cheesypotatoe_0

Source: TikTok

With matric dance season in full effect, many learners are taking to social media to share how much was spent on the occasion. One learner hopped onto the trend, revealing that she, or her parents, spent only R3 540. However, some people were taken aback by how the girl explained her expenses.

TikTok user cheesypotatoe_0, presumably of legal age, took to her account on 9 October, 2025 to share a glimpse of her expenses.

"Matric dance cost breakdown as someone who's not crazy. R50 000 for a dress... haibo," she wrote in her series of images.

Here is the breakdown of the expenses:

Hair: Free. She wanted a natural look and washed and diffused her hair the morning of the matric dance.

The girl stated that she did her own hair for the matric dance. Image: @cheesypotatoe_0

Source: TikTok

Dress: Free. She wore her aunt's old dress, which she found to be perfect, as she wanted a vintage look.

Free. She wore her aunt's old dress, which she found to be perfect, as she wanted a vintage look. Makeup: Free. She did it herself.

Free. She did it herself. Jewellery: R750 after buying a watch, necklace, and earrings at Lovisa.

R750 after buying a watch, necklace, and earrings at Lovisa. Bag: R900. Her mother wanted to treat her and bought it at Forever New.

R900. Her mother wanted to treat her and bought it at Forever New. Alcoholic beverages: Roughly R1 000.

Roughly R1 000. Car: Free. She didn't feel the need for a fancy car and travelled in her father's bakkie.

Free. She didn't feel the need for a fancy car and travelled in her father's bakkie. Masks: R90.

R90. Pre-event gathering: Roughly R800. She had a "small thing" at home with snacks and drinks.

Roughly R800. She had a "small thing" at home with snacks and drinks. Shoes: Free. She wore her sister's boots, which were hidden underneath her dress.

Free. She wore her sister's boots, which were hidden underneath her dress. Photographer: Free. Her sister snapped the pictures.

The total cost came to R3 540, which is rather affordable compared to the totals entering the five-figure mark.

Matric learner divides South Africans

The TikTok post caused controversy among local members of the online community. While some were happy to see that the learner didn't spend thousands and thousands of rands on the special event, others took offence to the girl's opinion about excessive costs.

@hailyachilles loved what they saw on their screen and said:

"What a matric dance should be️, not half a wedding budget."

A curious @tumiii.m asked the public:

"What’s wrong with people who can afford the R50 000 paying it?"

@ur_fave_b stated their opinion:

"We can enjoy nice things, yes, but just going overboard is wrong. You are proving how dystopian our country is, trying to justify overspending, wasting, and consumerism is why our pass rate is 30%."

@daniellemapena added in the comment section:

"Guys, as a parent, I'm definitely against the extravagant matric dances. It's not justifiable. I'd rather invest it in long-term financial growth for my son. Super proud of the kids not pressured into spending a lot of money."

@earthtocris told the online community:

"There’s nothing wrong with going all out for your matric dance if the money allows. You’re not better if you spend less, and you’re not better if you spend more. Life is short okes, just have fun bandla."

@waylon2221 shared their opinion in the comments:

"It's always the people who can afford to go all out that don't, and those who can't are in debt for the next three years."

Take a look at the breakdown of the learner's expenses in the TikTok video below:

