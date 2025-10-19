A South African content creator shared a video explaining things that are normal in South Africa but weird to the rest of the world

A South African content creator has sparked conversation online after breaking down things that are completely normal in South Africa but seem strange to people in other countries. The video, posted on 16 October 2025, quickly went viral and got people talking about what makes South Africa unique.

In the clip, the man explains four main things that stand out. First up is the term "coloured." In South Africa, he explains, the word refers to someone who is both black and white, and it's a recognised race group. However, to the rest of the world, this person would be known as mixed race. He points out that calling someone coloured is seen as very offensive in other countries, but in South Africa, it's completely normal.

Next, he discusses load shedding. This is something all South Africans experience, he says, explaining that the government cuts off the entire country's power and electricity for about two hours a day. He notes that to the rest of the world, this is unheard of and seems very weird. But because it's been going on for so long in South Africa, it's become a normal part of life.

The third thing he mentions is petrol attendants. He points out that in South Africa, it's completely normal for someone to pump your petrol for you. In fact, he explains, it's actually illegal for you to do it yourself. Petrol attendants come to your car and pump the fuel, so you don't even have to get out. This is something that doesn't exist in most other countries.

Finally, he talks about car guards. He says that in South Africa, you'll see random people acting as car guards, even homeless people. This is a very normal thing, and he notes that you're taught to always carry spare change to tip the car guards when you leave. He asks viewers to share if they know about these South African norms.

Mzansi reacts to the cultural differences

People flooded the comments with their own thoughts and observations about South African culture.

@ama_anda wrote:

"But colour is no longer about skin colour. It's a culture. Some dark people identify being coloured. I also know a light-skinned person with green eyes who is coloured."

@camilo_andres_lopez_saenz asked:

"What race is this woman in South Africa?"

@jaco_oosthuizen joked:

"Not pumping our own petrol and getting out of the car, it makes us seem lazy to them🤣🤣."

@leeto_mahwayi added:

"Now, there's load reduction."

@james_dalgleish said:

"There's loadshedding in London 🤣😂."

@phumlani_mrserious_ntuli wrote:

"Homeless people controlling traffic 😂😂😂."

Understanding global culture and diversity

Content creator @Garfieldzar shared the video to show the cultural differences between South Africa and other countries.

According to the University of Kansas, understanding culture is important when working with or getting to know people from different backgrounds. Culture is basically what shapes how a group of people sees and understands the world. It can be things you’re born into, like your race, religion, or where you’re from, or things you become part of later in life.

Culture affects almost everything about people, including how they think, what they value, what makes them laugh, and what they hope for. So, to build good relationships or strong communities, it helps to understand where others are coming from. The world is full of people from all sorts of backgrounds, and the more we understand and respect those differences, the better we can work together and solve problems.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

