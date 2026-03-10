Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi suggested court intervention for a boy's life-saving treatment amidst the family's religious objections

This comes after the parents allegedly refuse blood transfusion for their son’s liver transplant due to their Jehovah's Witness beliefs

The teenager with a rare disorder awaits transplant eligibility while the hospital considers legal options to ensure treatment

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stated that a Johannesburg hospital may need to approach the High Court to authorise life-saving treatment for a 15-year-old boy whose family refuses a blood transfusion on religious grounds.

Family declined consent for a transfusion

According to TimesLive, Motsoaledi commented on the case involving a teenager from KwaNdebele who requires a liver transplant but whose Jehovah's Witness family has declined consent for a transfusion during the procedure. The case involves treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. The minister described the situation as unfortunate and said a liver transplant could not be performed without the possibility of a blood transfusion because the procedure involves major surgery and significant bleeding. He said the hospital should consider going to court if it wants to proceed with treatment to save the child's life.

Motsoaledi argued that while people have the right to religious beliefs, the right to life overrides other rights, and parents should not make decisions that could lead to a child's death. The boy's father, Monde Magoloza, said the family had repeatedly informed doctors of their refusal to allow blood transfusions because of their faith. He said medical staff previously respected their beliefs and performed two procedures using alternative methods to regenerate blood.

Magoloza said the teenager had been travelling three times a week since February last year from KwaNdebele to Charlotte Maxeke for dialysis, leaving home at 4 am and returning around 5 pm. He added that when his son was first admitted, doctors managed to revive him after his haemoglobin dropped from 11 to 4 without administering blood.

The boy's condition might worsen

The liver transplant is expected to take place at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, where the family was informed that the operation could not proceed without the possibility of a transfusion. Magoloza said the family feared the boy's condition might worsen if the transplant could not proceed and claimed that other children in the ward had received transplants while his son had been skipped because of their beliefs.

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that the teenager, who has a rare metabolic disorder affecting his liver and kidneys, is in stable condition and receiving specialised treatment. The department said the child had not yet been formally presented to the paediatric transplant panel, which decides eligibility for transplantation. It added that deliberations were ongoing and cited the Children's Act, which states that a parent or guardian may not withhold consent solely on religious or other grounds unless a medically accepted alternative exists. The department added that all decisions were being taken in line with South African law and that the boy's best interests remained the primary consideration.

