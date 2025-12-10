The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, addressed the scourge of counterfeit drugs flooding the South African market

Motsoaledi revealed that the government has spent millions destroying the counterfeit medicine, and the South African Health Products Regulatory Body revealed over 500 cases

Motsoaledi also revealed that a fifth of the cases were confirmed and gave consumers tips on how to spot fake medicine

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Aaron Motsoaledi said R3 million was spent destroying fake medicine. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said that the government is battling with fake medication and has spent millions to destroy the products. He also said that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) investigated over 500 suspected cases of fake medicine in 2025.

According to IOL, Motsoaledi responded to a question by Member of Parliament Thandiswa Marawu. Marawu is an MP of the Economic Freedom Fighters. She asked Motsoaledi to address the increase in counterfeit medicines in the country.

Motsoaledi addresses fake medicine

Motsoaledi revealed that counterfeiters targeted pain management drugs, skin lightening or bleaching products, weight loss products, condoms and medications for sexual enhancement and impotence. He said that out of the 507 cases the SAHPRA investigated, 110 were confirmed counterfeits. Motsoaledi also said that the government spent R3 million on the destruction of the products in the previous financial year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Motsoaledi gives consumers tips

Motsoaledi also shared that there were indicators that shoppers could use to determine if medication was fake or authentic when buying medication online or in person. He said that pain management drugs and other Schedule One medications may only be found at registered pharmacies, authorised clinics, hospitals or authorised dispensing practitioners.

Motsoaledi also said that consumers must not purchase any of these products from beauty shops and general retail outlets. He said online sales of medicines should be treated cautiously until the source can be verified. He also urged consumers to check labels and packaging. Packaging must include the Schedule, SAHPRA registration number, batch number, expiry date, active pharmaceutical ingredient and its strength.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi cautioned shoppers to avoid fake medicine. Image: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's battle with counterfeit medication

The South African government, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service, has cracked down on counterfeit medication flooding South African streets. SAPS destroyed R3 billion worth of counterfeit products on 22 October 2023. These included counterfeit alcohol, clothing and medication. The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa was also present at the event.

SAPS also arrested a foreign national in the Northern Cape on 21 October 2024. The police in the province worked with the Organised Crime, Firearms, Liquor and Secondhand Goods units from Delpoortshoop and Koopmanfontein. They raided liquor stores and retail outlets. They found illicit cigarettes, counterfeit medicine and expired products.

Hawks and SAHPRA close down fake pharmacy

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Hawks and the SAHPRA closed down a fake pharmacy in Mpumalanga during an operation. The Hawks arrested five suspects during the rain in Acornhoek on 9 October 2025.

The SAHPRA tipped off the Hawks about suspicious activity at the illegal pharmacy. The officers arrived and found that none of the workers could prove that they could dispense or handle medication.

Source: Briefly News