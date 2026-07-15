Sekhukhune United confirmed the return of right-back Tshepho Mashiloane on loan from Orlando Pirates for the 2026/27 season

Mashiloane, 24, made 17 Betway Premiership appearances for Babina Noko in 2025/26, scoring two goals and providing two assists

The defender originally joined Pirates from Baroka in July 2025 before being sent out on loan to Sekhukhune mid-season

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Sekhukhune United have confirmed the return of defender Tshepho Mashiloane, who rejoins the club on loan from Orlando Pirates for the upcoming 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

Mashiloane, 24, moved to Pirates from Baroka FC in July 2025 and featured in the Buccaneers' opening two league matches before being shipped out to Sekhukhune on loan during the 2025/26 campaign. He went on to make 21 appearances for Babina Noko in total, with the majority of those coming in the second half of the season.

Mashiloane's Impressive Loan Spell

The right-back delivered a solid campaign in Limpopo, registering 17 Betway Premiership appearances and contributing two goals and two assists from a defensive position. His performances were enough to convince both clubs that a second loan arrangement was the right move.

Sekhukhune welcomed the development in an official club statement, highlighting Mashiloane's quality and consistency during his initial stint at the club.

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"The 24-year-old returns to Babina Noko after an impressive 2025/26 campaign, where he made 17 [Betway Premiership] appearances, contributing two goals and two assists from defence," the club stated.

"Having already demonstrated his quality and commitment during his time at the Club, his return provides further continuity and strength to the squad ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season."

"We are delighted to welcome Tshepho back to the Babina Noko Family," the statement concluded.

Return Adds Depth Ahead of New Season

The loan was previously signalled by Orlando Pirates before Sekhukhune made it official. The move gives Mashiloane a platform for regular first-team football while strengthening Babina Noko's defensive options as they prepare for the new campaign.

Sekhukhune will be looking to Mashiloane to build on his previous contributions and carry his form into the 2026/27 season.

Source: Briefly News