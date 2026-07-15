Stellenbosch FC confirmed the signing of left-back Terrence Mashego on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns

The 30-year-old reunites with coach Gavin Hunt, who previously worked with him at Durban City last season

Mashego won three league titles with Sundowns and earned a bronze medal with Bafana Bafana at AFCON 2023

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Stellenbosch FC have secured the services of left-back Terrence Mashego on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, bolstering their defensive options ahead of the 2026-27 Betway Premiership season.

The club confirmed the deal in an official statement, describing it as a move that brings significant experience to their ranks. "Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of defender Terrence Mashego on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns," the club said.

Mashego Reunites With Gavin Hunt

The transfer marks a second collaboration between Mashego and Stellenbosch head coach Gavin Hunt. Hunt had previously arranged for the defender to join Durban City on loan during the 2025-26 campaign, where Mashego performed well before Hunt departed midway through the season.

Despite his strong form, the 30-year-old was unable to reclaim a starting role under Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, making a move away from Chloorkop the logical next step.

His time at Durban City did end on a high note, however, with the club lifting the Nedbank Cup — a piece of silverware that adds to an already decorated career.

A Wealth of Domestic and International Experience

Mashego arrives at Stellies carrying the weight of considerable achievement. During his tenure at Sundowns, he collected three Betway Premiership winners' medals. On the international stage, he formed part of the Bafana Bafana squad that claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, a historic achievement for South African football.

Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie highlighted exactly that pedigree when welcoming the signing. "Terrence is a player who has competed at the highest level on both the domestic and international stages," Benadie said. "And we believe he has the ability and quality to add significant value to our squad. We are delighted to welcome him to the club."

Reports had previously indicated that Mashego's chances of featuring regularly under Cardoso at Sundowns were slim, effectively paving the way for his switch to the Cape Winelands.

Source: Briefly News