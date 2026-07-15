Former Shaka iLembe actor Sibonile Ngubane says his acting career is not over despite his full-time political commitments with the MK Party

The 54-year-old actor, now the MK Party’s KwaZulu-Natal mobiliser, shared when he will return to the small screen

Ngubane explained that he stepped into politics to help address South Africa’s challenges, saying his focus is currently on serving the country

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Sibonile Ngubane shared when he'll return to acting. Image: sibonile_ngubs

Source: Instagram

Former Uzalo and Shaka iLembe actor Sibonile Ngubane has assured fans that his acting career is not over, despite dedicating himself to politics full-time. The veteran actor says he plans to return to television once he believes South Africa is in a better place.

Ngubane, 54, stepped away from the entertainment industry after joining the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in 2025. He now serves as the party's KwaZulu-Natal mobiliser, prompting many fans to wonder whether they had seen the last of him on screen.

Sibonile Ngubane reveals when he'll return to acting

Known for his memorable roles in Isibaya, Uzalo, Umkhokha: The Curse and Shaka iLembe, Ngubane says acting remains close to his heart, but his current priority is serving the country through politics.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, the actor reassured supporters that his return to television is only a matter of time.

"I'm aware many people are asking themselves why they no longer see me on their screens. Relax, you're still going to see me," he said.

The seasoned actor explained that he believes South Africans who are concerned about the country's future should contribute towards improving it in whatever way they can.

"If you're in Mzansi and are concerned about the country's status, you need to play a role. I'm playing mine by helping my country get into good shape,"

The veteran actor said the country's challenges require committed leadership, which is why he has chosen to focus on politics for now. Although his political responsibilities take precedence at the moment, Ngubane insisted that he has not closed the door on acting and hopes to return to the small screen when the timing feels right.

Sibonile Ngubane revealed when he will return to the small screen. Image: sibonile_ngubs

Source: Instagram

Sibonile Ngubane shares why he joined the MK Party

Meanwhile, in 2024, Briefly News shared details about Sibonile Ngubane's decision to join the MK Party.

A Twitter (X) user, @Bhambatha_The_G, posted a video of the star campaigning with other MK Party members.

Source: Briefly News