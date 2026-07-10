iDiski TV analyst Junior Khanye said Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Royale Union SG is a stepping stone to the English Premier League

Mofokeng, 21, signed a four-year deal with the Belgian Pro League club after winning nine trophies with Orlando Pirates, including last season's treble

Khanye pointed to Union SG owner Tony Bloom's majority stake at Brighton & Hove Albion as the pathway for Mofokeng's next big move

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Football analyst Junior Khanye has predicted that Relebohile Mofokeng will eventually land at Brighton & Hove Albion, describing the attacker's move to Belgian Pro League side Royale Union SG as a calculated stepping stone toward the English Premier League.

Khanye shared his assessment on iDiski TV after Mofokeng, 21, completed a four-year deal with the Belgian club, with an option to extend by a further year. The youngster departed Orlando Pirates having accumulated nine trophies, among them a Betway Premiership title as part of the Buccaneers' historic treble last season.

**Khanye Points to Brighton Connection**

Central to Khanye's prediction is the ownership structure at Royale Union SG. Tony Bloom, who holds a majority share at Brighton & Hove Albion, also owns the Belgian club, a link Khanye believes positions Mofokeng for a direct route into the Premier League.

"I think with this deal the boy will go to Brighton, that's just me," Khanye said. "I mean you can't ignore his talent and he's so dedicated and disciplined. He's also proven himself at the World Cup with the minutes he was given."

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Khanye added that Mofokeng's rapid development at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Bafana Bafana made history by advancing to the knockout round, demonstrated that the attacker is equipped to handle the demands of elite football. "You saw how he was improving with each game at the World Cup. I see him playing in the Premier League, he will play for Brighton," he said.

**"Rele Is a Gem"**

The analyst was effusive about Mofokeng's character as much as his ability, arguing that both qualities would accelerate his progress in Europe.

"Rele is a gem and he will become the face and with the talent he has I have full confidence he will not fail. Talented players are easy to coach. I see him playing in the Premier League in the next two, three years, this is just a stepping stone," Khanye said.

He also used the opportunity to reflect on the broader state of South African club football, suggesting that while the PSL has improved, the country's top talent still needs European exposure to fulfil its potential. "I always say our league has improved a bit because of Orlando Pirates and Sundowns but I won't say the league has really improved. Let's be honest these two teams are competitive," he noted.

Khanye welcomed the relationship Pirates have built with Union SG, suggesting the partnership holds long-term benefits for both the club and South African football as a whole.

Source: Briefly News