Woman Fetches Mercedes-Benz From Dealership in TikTok Video, South Africa Applauds
- A woman posted a video of her recent big-girl purchase that she shared on the internet in a TikTok video
- The lady shared an inspiring vlog of the day she fetched her luxury vehicle from a dealership after completing the purchase
- Online users applauded the young woman who was celebrating the impressive purchase she made
One woman shared a TikTok video of her latest car upgrade. The TikTokker gave people a look at her recent, massive financial decision.
Peeps were in awe of her achievement and amassed thousands of likes. The woman was showered with praise and compliments on her big buy.
In a TikTok video, @shh.andu. .flexed buying a Mercedes-Benz. She shared footage of the dealership that helped her secure a Mercedes-Benz A200. The sleek luxury car is valued at more than R900, 000. The lady dressed up for her car in an iridescent dress, matching the black luxury whip. She happily posed next to the luxury car.
Business shows off fleet of luxury cars
In another Briefly News story, a businessman gave millions in rands to Mercedes. MySol became a viral sensation with his Mercedes-Benz 6x6 purchase. He spent millions on the huge luxury car. The video of the businessman posing with the massive car left people in awe.
MySol has a special taste for pricey cars. A video of his fleet of luxury cars on the move also went viral. The lineup of vehicles included different types of Mercedes-Benz models and BMWs worth millions of rands. The clip had people raving about the lavish display. Some netizens were not impressed by MySol's extravagance.
South Africa applauds Mercedes-Benz purchase
Netizens were inspired by the woman's multi-million rand car purchase. People shared heartfelt messages wishing the woman well. Others used the comment section to manifest their own dream lives with similar successes. Watch the video of the woman fetching her Mercedes below:
SosoPendu said:
"Just a girl with her beast ❤️🔥 Well done stranger 👏"
Mbali🌺 commented:
"I’m mesmerised by your beauty 🥴"
TMPD applauded:
"Congratulations. Inspired."
Nhlamulo Loyd Ngobeni wrote:
"God is blessing the beautiful people, you ugly gals nisazo hamba nge nyawu."
Coco🥥DaGreat Mthimkulu🌳 remarked:
"Okay I have the dress, now I need the car😭"
SlieBlose said:
"Congratulations stranger ❤️🔥🔥 Abafana banomona on comments guys heal 😂"
Amanda wrote:
"We already have the Same dress,shuthi, my Benz is also on its way😆❤️❤️congratulations mama."
men's_conference gushed:
"May these women locate me."
JAY😈 was inspired:
"Need all my girls to win like this 🫴🏽"
Inothando added:
"School or Generational wealth?😩😭Please I need some motivation 🙏🥺❤️"
