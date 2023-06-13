Simphiwe Dana is reportedly single again after breaking up with her girlfriend after dating for three years

The internationally acclaimed singer got engaged to Phumeza Matshikiza after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community

The couple reportedly amicably parted ways although they haven't officially announced the breakup on social media

South African singing sensation Simphiwe Dana is reportedly nursing a broken heart after parting ways with her longtime girlfriend Phumeza Matshikiza.

Simphiwe Dana has allegedly broken up with her longtime girlfriend Phumeza Matshikiza. Image: Getty Images and @pumezasoprano

Simphiwe Dana and Phumeza allegedly broke up after dating for over three years. The couple made headlines when they announced their engagement on social media in April 2021.

According to IOL, the Usikhonzile singer also talked about accepting that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community while making the big announcement in a now-deleted Twitter post. She tweeted:

"It took me a long time to accept that I’m queer. And please, take it from me. I have never lied to you. I’m now getting married to the most amazing person. I need you to be happy for me."

Simphiwe and Phumeza broke up amicably

A source close to the couple confirmed to Zimoja that there is no bad blood between the two stars. Phumeza has allegedly returned to her ex and her family and friends are happy for her. The source noted:

"There are no bad vibes between them, they are in different head spaces and zones when it comes to life"

