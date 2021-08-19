South Africans are laughing at a woman who begs a security officer to give her a ride in a grocery trolley at a mall

The mature lady says she would like to also enjoy the privilege of being driven in a trolley and the security guy finally gave the ride of her life

South Africans are now reacting to the Xhosa woman’s clip on Twitter and many say she is brave and has a sense of humour

A video of a matured woman begging to get a ride in a grocery trolley is a serious hit on social media. The woman is heard speaking in isiXhosa to a security guy in a mall.

She begs for a ride, saying she has never been pushed and that it’s only the current generation of kids who enjoy such a privilege.

The lady even goes to tell the guy who initially refused, she begs and says, “Please drive carefully because I don’t want to fall.”

The video clip was shared by @KulaniCool on Twitter and is receiving all the attention from Twitter users. After the ride and a spin, she promises to pay the guy but discovers she doesn’t have cash in her wallet. It’s unclear if she did withdraw the money as she promised.

South Africans are praising a woman's sense of humour. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Nhlayisi_M said:

“I feel for the security guy pushing expecting money and dololo.”

@Tanta Seseli said:

“So she ended up not paying for the ride?”

@Afhu_Thabo said:

“Xhosas remain undefeated yuuh.”

@GbooiMolesedi said:

“I’m disappointed, I was waiting for a fall of the year.”

@MvabaTinise said:

“Ay losisi madoda yhini esenza kanje singaMaxhosa.”

@Nursing_Dignity said:

“She actually went to draw some money and gave him a R100.”

@Babeface8 said:

“I just need a liver to do it ey coz my inner child tempts me every time.”

@ChivazveBrian said:

“She's got sense of humour.”

@Bongani4431 said:

“Ngaze ngamthanda umuntu wesifazan do things that will make you happy and forget what people say.”

