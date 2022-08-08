Media personality Kelly Khumalo has responded to the viral video of young primary school pupils in a classroom bashing her

The singer shared a video of her own daughter reading a book and took shots at the parents of the kids singing in the clip that trended online

The reality TV star's fans praised her for teaching her kid to read beautifully and commended her for shading the learners' parents

Kelly Khumalo has hit back after a clip of primary school kids shading her went viral online. The singer took to her timeline to respond to the "distasteful" video.

Kelly Khumalo has responded to the viral video of school pupils bashing her. Image: @kellykhumaloza

The Empini singer savagely shaded the pupils' parents when she reacted to the clip. In the clip filmed inside a classroom, the kids sing about how they don't like the singer because of the alleged crime she committed.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a clip of her daughter, Thingo, reading a book. According to ZAlebs, Kelly Khumalo captioned her post:

"Y'all think y'all are destroying me but y'all are destroying the future of your children."

Peeps took to the reality TV star's comment section to share their thoughts on her post.

@mokgoshij1 said:

"Absolutely, it's a shame that is done in a classroom. Where is the Department of Education when such behavior is taught at school."

@ZothanZ wrote:

"You're an amazing mother."

@NzimandeGugu said:

"Tell them and well done Thingo."

@KhumaloDanica commented:

"I love a savage queen."

@nhlapo_leah added:

"Thingo reads so beautiful, well done mommy. We must organize a play date."

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Kelly Khumalo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of primary school children insulting Kelly Khumalo did the rounds on the timeline. Ntsiki Mazwai defended the singer after the clip went viral on social media.

The young kids are filmed in class singing the "distasteful" song about the reality TV star. They claim that they don't like Kelly Khumalo because she allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed the teacher who allowed her pupils to sing the song in his or her class. Peeps took to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the song. @Ree_ssl said:

" 'Bantu education teachers'. Some will tell you how educated they are, but can't even tell the difference between wrong and right."

