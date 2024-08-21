Man Pulls Hilarious Revenge on Girlfriend After Argument, SA Laughs: “You Didn’t See It Coming”
- A couple got into an argument for no reason and the boyfriend pulled a hilarious revenge
- The gentleman locked his girlfriend's glasses with a padlock and took away the key
- The online community reacted to the post, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A woman got into an argument with her boyfriend and he had the most hilarious revenge.
In a TikTok picture post by @big51991, the woman detailed how she got into an argument with her man who decided to pull the most hilarious revenge on her by locking her spectacles.
"POV: I got into an arguement with him for no reason and this is what he ended up doing to my glasses."
The gentleman really thought out of the box with his revenge. He took a padlock, closed the hun's glasses and placed the padlock in the middle of the specs and locked it. The woman has to find a key for her to be able to use her spectacles again - lol.
Man locks bae's glasses after an argument
See the screenshots from the TikTok picture post below:
TikTokkers entertained by man's revenge
The post gained over a million views, with many finding the situation hilariously funny.
@Fire Nation 🔥 laughed:
"You didn't see it coming 😂😂😂."
@Tones shared:
"Yoh my sister he blocked your vision 😹😹."
@Thokozani Buthelezi said:
"One min he takes your breath away the next your sight..."
@👑💜 expressed:
"😭😭😂😂😂😂😂 No but..how do people think of these things?😂😂"
@Samaita joked:
"Glasses on Lock down 🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@keith seremba laughed:
"The level of pettiness I want to achieve🤣."
@Ghost was entertained:
"You didn't see that coming. Did you?"
@Jabulani Nyawose commented:
"Never ever leave that one He loves you ......hahaha."
@🇿🇦 Pontsho 💜 said:
"He’s fighting in a very demure manner 🤣👌."
Couple hilariously adds unfair twist to TikTok challenge
In another story, Briefly News reported about a couple who hilariously participated in "if you move" challenge.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @ortizfamily275, the couple can be seen walking in their house. They were seemingly from shopping as the man was carrying shopping bags. The gent was walking behind his girlfriend when she shouted "Whoever moves has to wash all the clothes."
