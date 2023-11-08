A fortunate South African has won a life-changing R32 million jackpot in the PowerBall draw

According to a statement, the winning ticket was purchased for just R30 through Capitec Bank

ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner and encouraged them to come forward to claim their prize

ITHUBA, the National Lottery operator, is delighted to announce the PowerBall Draw 1456 winner, who has received a life-altering R32,027,605.70 jackpot.

R30 wins lucky player R32m

The winning ticket was purchased through Capitec Bank for just R30.

The fortunate ticket-holder handpicked their winning numbers, spending just R30 to secure their multi-million rand prize.

This remarkable win highlights the transformative power of the National Lottery, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary ones.

Winning the lottery is an incredibly rare occurrence that many people dream of. Despite the low odds, people continue to play the lottery because of the allure of the big jackpot.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner:

"We are thrilled to have made a life-changing difference in our winner's life. This win embodies the National Lottery's mission to bring hope and change to South Africans. We urge the winner to come forward so we can provide expert financial guidance and support to manage their newfound wealth."

