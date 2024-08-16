Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship title against former champion Israel Adesanya this weekend

The South African fighter and the Nigerian-New Zealand UFC star have different attributes that can win them the bout in Australia

Briefly News breaks down all you need to know about the championship fight, including the venue, time, and how to watch the bout

This weekend, the UFC 305 event will focus on the title bout between South Africa's Dricus du Plessis and New Zealand's Israel Adesanya.

Both fighters are gunning for different goals in the bout. Du Plessis is the current UFC Middleweight Championship title holder, while Adesanya is a former belt holder.

Adesanya lost the belt to Sean Strickland late last year, with the American MMA star doing the same earlier this year against Dricuss. The Nigerian-born fighter is focused on winning the belt for the third time.

Israel Adesanya faces off against Dricus Du Plessis during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya fight preview

Adesanya lost the last two of his three fights, hence losing the UFC Middleweight Championship title in both losses, while Du Plessis is heading to the bout with a nine-match winning streak.

The Nigerian-born fighter consistently held the belt for three-and-a-half years, with his only loss during that period being when he decided to step up in weight category to battle Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

The New Zealander also holds the second-best all-time record winning streak in the middleweight class, which is 12.

Du Plessis is the current champion in the middleweight class. He defeated Strickland in January to claim the title, and he's still undefeated in his UFC career (7-0) and 21-2 overall.

The South African fighter also has the highest rate of significant strikes landed per minute in middleweight class history, which stands at 6.49.

He's currently the third-highest among the active UFC middleweights in takedown accuracy, at 51.6 per cent.

Adesanya edges Du Plessis regarding height as the former stands three inches taller with four-inch and 1.5-inch leg reach advantages.

It is going to be a close contest, as they are not far from each other in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Venue and date: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

The bout between the two UFC middleweight fighters will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This will be the third and second year in a row in which the Octagon will make its appearance in Perth.

What time is Du Plessis vs Adesanya's fight?

Du Plessis and Adesanya's fight this weekend doesn't have a fixed time, as it would depend on how long the undercard bout lasts.

Nevertheless, the bout is expected to be held at 4:00 a.m. (SAST), 3 a.m. UK (Sunday).

How to watch the bout

Live on DAZN

U.S.: ESPN+ PPV

UK: TNT Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

MMA Pundit speaks on Du Plessis' bout with Adesanya

Briefly News earlier reported on MMA pundit Afolabi Ojabowale sharing his thoughts on the bout between Du Plessis and Adesanya in Australia.

The combat sports journalist believes it's going to be a close contest between these amazing fighters, and the outright winner is not easy to predict.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News