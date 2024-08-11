Global site navigation

UFC 305: MMA Pundit Speaks on Dricus Du Plessis' Bout With Israel Adesanya
Sports

UFC 305: MMA Pundit Speaks on Dricus Du Plessis' Bout With Israel Adesanya

by  Raphael Abiola 2 min read
  • The fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will take centre stage in a few days in Asia
  • The Mixed Martial Arts superstars will face each other in UFC Middleweight Championship bout in Australia
  • A Nigerian pundit has shared his opinion on the fight between the South African fight and the New Zealander

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus Du Plessis is set to battle Israel Adesanya in a Middleweight Championship fight in the UFC 305 in Australia.

The South African fighter will defend his UFC Middleweight title against the Nigerian-New Zealander MMA star at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Adesanya lost the middleweight title to Sean Strickland in a one-sided encounter in September last year, while the American then lost the belt to Du Plessis in a split decision earlier this year.

Read also

Paris 2024: Noah Lyles taken away in wheelchair after winning bronze medal in 200m

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are set to battle in UFC 305 in Australia.
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya stare off during the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 3, 2024 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Will Russell.
Source: Getty Images

MMA pundit comments on Du Plessis vs Adesanya bout

Nigerian MMA pundit Afolabi Ojabowale, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on the bout between Du Plessis and Adesanya in Australia.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The combat sports journalist believes it's going to be a close contest between these amazing fighters, and the outright winner is not easy to predict.

"It's going to be an exciting bout. It's not easy to predict the outright winner between them.
"Du Plessis wants to retain his title, while Adesanya intends to reclaim the world title. So it's going to be a fierce encounter between both fantastic fighters.
"Judging from recent form, It's not easy to single one winner among the two, as I said earlier, and it's going to be a close contest."

If the undercard fights don't run long, the bout is expected to start around 06:30 a.m. (SAST) as per the South African.

Read also

Indian wrestler to be deported after her sister sneaks into Olympic village

Du Plessis sends ‘strong’ warning to Adesanya

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported on Du Plessis sending a strong warning to Adesanya ahead of their fight in the UFC 305 main event.

The South African Mixed Martial Arts star took to his official Instagram page to warn Adesanya as they prepare for their championship fight in the UFC 305.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Hot: