The fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will take centre stage in a few days in Asia

The Mixed Martial Arts superstars will face each other in UFC Middleweight Championship bout in Australia

A Nigerian pundit has shared his opinion on the fight between the South African fight and the New Zealander

South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus Du Plessis is set to battle Israel Adesanya in a Middleweight Championship fight in the UFC 305 in Australia.

The South African fighter will defend his UFC Middleweight title against the Nigerian-New Zealander MMA star at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Adesanya lost the middleweight title to Sean Strickland in a one-sided encounter in September last year, while the American then lost the belt to Du Plessis in a split decision earlier this year.

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya stare off during the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 3, 2024 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Will Russell.

MMA pundit comments on Du Plessis vs Adesanya bout

Nigerian MMA pundit Afolabi Ojabowale, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on the bout between Du Plessis and Adesanya in Australia.

The combat sports journalist believes it's going to be a close contest between these amazing fighters, and the outright winner is not easy to predict.

"It's going to be an exciting bout. It's not easy to predict the outright winner between them.

"Du Plessis wants to retain his title, while Adesanya intends to reclaim the world title. So it's going to be a fierce encounter between both fantastic fighters.

"Judging from recent form, It's not easy to single one winner among the two, as I said earlier, and it's going to be a close contest."

If the undercard fights don't run long, the bout is expected to start around 06:30 a.m. (SAST) as per the South African.

Du Plessis sends ‘strong’ warning to Adesanya

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported on Du Plessis sending a strong warning to Adesanya ahead of their fight in the UFC 305 main event.

The South African Mixed Martial Arts star took to his official Instagram page to warn Adesanya as they prepare for their championship fight in the UFC 305.

