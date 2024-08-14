Dricus du Plessis has decided to make his walk into the octagon special as he would be accompanied by two Springbok stars

The South African fighter will hope to retain his UFC middleweight title when he battle Israel Adesanya in Australia on Sunday

The South African rugby team also have a match in the Western Australian capital this weekend

South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus du Plessis will face Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title bout in the UFC 305 this weekend.

The Nigerian-New Zealander fighter and the Mzansi MMA star will battle at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sunday, August 18.

Adesanya needs a victory to reclaim the title he lost to Sean Strickland last year, while Du Plessis needs a win to retain the belt he won from the American fighter earlier this year.

Springbok stars to walk Du Plessis to Octagon against Adesanya

According to a post by ESPN on X, Du Plessis will be flanked by South African rugby players Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth as he walks into the Octagon ahead of the fight.

The Springboks will also be in Australia over the weekend as they face the Wallabies in a Rugby Championship Test on Saturday, August 17.

Du Plessis, in an interview with breakfast show host Darren Simpson on KFM radio station, confirmed that the Rugby players will be by his side as he walks to the fight box.

"We're busy with that, getting Eben and Siya to walk out with us. It looks like it will be a done deal," he said.

"We are going to have them walk out with me. They won't be sitting in the corner but walking with me to the Octagon, which is pretty special."

Du Plessis showered praises on the Boks and commented on fighting the same weekend as the Rugby team had a match.

"The Boks are playing; they are the pride of South Africa, and then I'm fighting, all on the same weekend. Talk about stars aligning," he added.

MMA Pundit speaks on Du Plessis' bout with Adesanya

Briefly News earlier reported on MMA pundit Afolabi Ojabowale sharing his thoughts on the bout between Du Plessis and Adesanya in Australia.

The combat sports journalist believes it's going to be a close contest between these amazing fighters, and the outright winner is not easy to predict.

