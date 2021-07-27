Haibo: Amapiano Artist Focalistic Announces He's No Longer Doing Interviews

Talented Amapiano artist Focalistic has announced that he has decided not to do any media interviews anymore

The Ke Star hitmaker took to social media and suggested that some media outlets have been quoting him out of context

The star also shared that his supporters would have to wait for his upcoming album to hear what he has to say

Focalistic has surprisingly decided that he's no longer doing interviews with the media. The Ke Star hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday, 27 July to drop the bombshell.

The musician, who is currently in Dubai, shared that he has stopped doing interviews because "everything gets taken out of context". He urged his fans to wait for his upcoming album Sghubu Ses Excellent 2 if they want to hear what he has to say.

The fuming Amapiano musician took to Twitter to announce his decision. Focalistic wrote:

"I have stopped doing interviews because everything gets taken out of context and people enjoy making jokes more than making sense these days ... If you want to hear what I think ... wait for SGHUBU SES EXCELLENT 2."

Some social media users alleged that his reason for not doing interviews anymore is because of a joke MacG's co-host Sol Phenduka made about him.

A tweep @lizo_swana said:

"I blame @Solphendukaa."

Focalistic denied that it is because of the interview he recently had on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star replied to the tweep:

"Lol, not even bro, I actually didn’t like interviews even last year... I gave MacG and Sol the benefit of the doubt and it didn’t work out. Still watch the podcast though!"

Other social media users took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post:

@lizo_swana further said:

"Respect bro !!!! Yeah I think jokes aside they did mention that you hardly do interviews, but bro as long you are easy on the public and respond in platforms like these, people will be happy."

@_Danny_Pacheco wrote:

"Sometimes putting it in the music may not be enough for people to understand. This life you living now is a marvel to most people. They really wanna know how it all came about."

@MarleyRadebe commented:

"I understand very well, next thing they'll see you doing interviews abroad and they'll start bashing you without understanding that you'll only do interviews with people that stick to content."

@fleurflor_ added:

"That’s actually the best way to go about it, keep em’ guessing and let em’ see and hear what you want them to hear. Lol re utlwa ka wena."

