Inmates were celebrated for performing well in their studies, however, the post wasn’t well received by all

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services shared a pic of the four men and their achievements

Some were happy the men were doing something positive while others felt they shouldn’t have such luxuries

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services celebrated four prisoners who bagged six distinctions each and the post received a lot of attention.

In South Africa, inmates have the right to education like everyone else. While bettering their lives inside prison is important, some people do not feel criminals deserve it.

Taking to their official Twitter page, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services shared a picture of the four men, explaining that they got exceptional results in their studies.

“Best performing learners with six subject distinctions each.”

The people of Mzansi have mixed feelings about the prisoners being celebrated for their achievements

While it is always nice to see people succeeding, not everyone feels that prisoners should have equal rights to law-abiding citizens. Some congratulated the men while others aired their frustrations.

Take a look:

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

“Useless distinctions, the criminal record will stick with them. They better off equiping them with skills than formal education.”

@Siyanda_Mthembs said:

“My only question is since they have a criminal record, who will hire them? If it's hard to hire someone with a criminal record, does that mean you are allowing them to sharpen their criminal minds?”

@Mizzyb1 said:

“Of course they got distinctions. Besides not doing anything for the whole day and getting fed, clothed and educated at our expense, what stops them from doing well? Do they have to walk to school? They never go to bed hungry and have electricity 24/7. Stop praising these criminals.”

@EPristo said:

“That's great. Please also consider equipping them with certain practical skills to enable them to pay back to society when they leave the prison system. Agriculture, carpentry, welding and plumbing are practical examples.”

@BavuyileM said:

“Congratulations to all the inmates. It's good to see improvement in one's life, never mind the negativity from people they just thinking with emotions.”

