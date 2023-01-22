TikTok went crazy over a young man who managed to get 11 distinctions and 100% for mathematics

Fellow matric graduates shared the man’s results, asking how it is even possible to achieve such greatness

Some people were blown away by the fact that he took 11 subjects let alone the marks that he got

Matric results for the year 2022 are out. One young man managed to get 11 distinctions and a jaw-dropping 100% for mathematics. Some young people are asking how these peeps manage these crazy results.

Mzansi people were tripping over a young man who achieved greatness in his matric results. Image: TikTok / @she_luvs_k and @she_luvs_k

Some people just want to pass well enough to get into the university they had their hearts set on while others are out there taking more subjects than the average Joe and smashing them all.

Two young men on TikTok shared a picture of the incredible student who bagged 11 distinctions, 100% for mathematics and a 93.6% aggregate, asking how he did this, and why.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on the overachiever

While there are a bunch of other kids who did way better than this guy, shocker, people were still shook over his results and dedication.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@sukyamum said:

“Another one got 15 distinctions”

@♀️ said:

“May my parents never meet these people. I’ll never hear the end of it shuuu”

@Zee-Zee14 said:

“That’s nothing compared to the guy in my school. Dude got 15 distinctions and a scholarship to Yale dude didn’t sleep and abused caffeine.”

@jeffreystunna2 said:

“I was in school with a guy that got 100% in pure maths. they made him retake the paper& got 100% again.”

@Nosipho Sokhela said:

“Woah guys where are all these extra subjects coming from”

Matric results 2022: Kelly Prowse, young woman who took top spot in matric marks in SA gets 100% for math

In related news, Briefly News reported that matric results for the year 2022 are out and one young woman ranked on the top. Kelly Prowse is her name and she is officially the matric who scored the highest aggregate in 2022.

Passing matric is an achievement enough, but there are some who knock it out of the park. Kelly is one of those people.

ENCA reported that Kelly is from the Western Cape and that she did not only rank as the top 2022 matric student, but she also took the number one spot in mathematics.

