A matric student from the Western Cape took the number one spot in the 2022 matric results

Kelly Prowse said that it was something she only dreamed of and can’t believe she got 100% in math

The people of Mzansi showered Kelly with praise, praying for a fruitful future for the young woman

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Matric results for the year 2022 are out and one young woman ranked on the top. Kelly Prowse is her name and she is officially the matric who scored the highest aggregate in 2022.

Kelly Prowse got 100% for math and took the top spot for matric in 2022. Image: Facebook / Rustenburg Girls' High School, Cape Town

Source: Facebook

Passing matric is an achievement enough, but there are some who knock it out of the park. Kelly is one of those people.

ENCA reported that Kelly is from the Western Cape and that she did not only rank as the top 2022 matric student, but she also took the number one spot in mathematics.

Kelly achieved a minimum of 95% in all subjects with a whopping 100% for math! She said that it was “beyond her wildest dreams” to take the top spot in SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rustenburg Girls' High School, Cape Town, the school Kelly attended, posted her amazing achievements on their Facebook page. Take a look:

Mzansi people shower Kelly with praise over her matric results

Lauren Wheeler said:

“Congratulations Kelly! Absolutely phenomenal achievement. Congratulations to all the staff that helped you along the way and to your parents who must be so proud.”

Wendy Newton-wheeler said:

“What a proud moment and such an achievement. Well done to all who played a part ⭐️”

Pippa Hudson said:

“Bravo Kelly - so richly deserved!! Congratulations to you, your parents and all the teachers who guided you!!!”

Lucelle Simpson said:

“Congratulations! An amazing achievement!!!”

Liezel Johnson said:

“This is fantastic well done Kelly!!!! The start of many achievements to come ”

Marina Doms said:

“Well done on your achievement Kelly We are very proud of you! And well done to your parents, family, RGHS and all those who supported you ⭐️”

Matric results 2022: Free State leads with 88.5% pass rate as the rest of the country shows huge improvements

In related news, Briefly News reported that the matric class of 2022 has every reason to be proud of themselves as they achieved an impressive 80.1% pass rate, which is a 3.7% improvement from the previous year's 76.4%.

The announcement was made on Thursday, January 19, by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga who seemed very proud of the 2022 cohort.

According to SABC News, the Free State province led the pack once again with an overall pass rate of 88.5% which is an increase of 2.8% from the previous year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News