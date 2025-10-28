A viral video showcasing Exact clothing store's summer collection has left Mzansi fashion lovers buzzing online, with many praising the trendy and affordable pieces

The collection features a range of stylish outfits, including coordinated sets, denim staples, and pastel tones, perfect for the upcoming sunny season

Fashion enthusiasts are excited to recreate the looks, with many heading to the comments section to ask about prices and share their favourite pieces from the collection

Mzansi fashion lovers are buzzing online after a video showcasing stylish summer looks from the Exact clothing store went viral. The clip, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, left many South Africans wilding over the trendy yet affordable pieces perfect for the upcoming sunny season.

In the video, shared by @bestcorner6, a series of eye-catching outfits were displayed, including a pink short-sleeved suit, a pink striped shirt with matching shorts, and a range of white linen tops and shorts that screamed comfort and elegance. The collection also featured denim staples such as jean shorts, skirts, and dresses, catering to a variety of summer styles.

Social media users were quick to react, flooding the comments section with excitement. Many viewers praised the collection for being both fashionable and versatile.

The vibrant colours and breathable fabrics showcased in the video captured the essence of a classic South African summer light, playful, and effortlessly chic. From casual day outings to brunch with friends, the outfits seemed perfect for every occasion.

Fashion enthusiasts also noted how the pieces reflected current trends, such as coordinated sets, pastel tones, and linen staples that are dominating wardrobes this season.

With Mzansi officially stepping into warmer weather, the clip that was uploaded on 25 October 2025 by TikTok user @bestcorner6 has inspired many to refresh their closets and head to Exact stores to recreate the stunning summer fits.

The viral moment proves once again that South Africans know how to bring style and confidence into every season, one outfit at a time.

SA reacts to Exact stores' clothing

The online community took to the comments section to express their theories on the trending clothing from the shop, saying:

DidiRed said:

"The jean dress."

Magical Jesska expressed:

"How much is the first fit?"

Wild Irish Rose 32 stated:

"1st outfit uhhhhh😢"

Patience Pfupa275 replied:

"I love, love the pink outfit."

Watch the video below:

