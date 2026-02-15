Media personality Sol Phenduka responded to Joyous Celebration co-directors, accusing Lindelani Mkhize of failing to answer for multiple payments and sponsorships

Phenduka commented on Mkhize's alleged financial irregularities on social media account on Sunday, 15 February 2026

South Africans and fans of Joyous Celebration took to social media to comment on allegations against Mkhize

Sol Phenduka drags Joyous Celebrations' Lindelani Mkhize's alleged financial irregularities.

Source: Instagram

Businessman and gospel legend Lindelani Mkhize made headlines on Sunday, 15 February 2026, when it was revealed that he's facing allegations from his Joyous Celebration co-directors, Mthunzi Namba and Jabu Hlongwane, of multiple financial irregularities.

The organisation previously trended on social media when it was reported that SARS issued them a final warning for owing R1 million.

YouTuber and radio personality Sol Phenduka took to his X account on Sunday, 15 February 2026, to react to reports that Mkhize mismanaged Joyous Celebration's funds.

"Naku gospel, it's the same issues," said Phenduka.

This comes after TimesLIVE reported on Sunday, 15 February 2026, that Joyous Celebration co-directors are accusing Mkhize of failing to account for multiple payments and sponsorships.

Mkhize reportedly failed to disclose and account for monies owed to the corporation, which led to Joyous Celebration Foundation NPC receiving a R1 million tax demand from Sars in 2024. The publication adds that Mkhize secretly secured sponsorships from MTN, African Bank, and Bathu Sneakers.

It is believed that Mkhize also hosted events such as the Restoration show in 2022, the “Replenishment concert” and “Delicious festival” in 2023, and the gospel concert, a Soulful Explosion in 2025.

According to reports, Mkhize directed payments received for the abovementioned events to his personal account or his companies. The legendary singer allegedly also used company assets to fund over R1 million in personal travel and car rental expenses over three years, and took a loan worth R300,000 from Joyous Celebration in 2017.

When contacted for a comment, Lindelani Mkhize's lawyer, Mongezi Ramalivha, told TimesLIVE that for obvious reasons, their client elects not to traverse the details while the matter is pending adjudication.

Ramalivha adds that his client denies all the allegations and regards his business partners, Hlongwane and Namba, as his family and that family matters should be discussed behind closed doors.

Social media users respond to Mkhize's alleged financial irregularities

@Jay123349744 said:

"Sol, ANC rules everything! A politician is involved somewhere, somehow."

@Lebo_stunna wrote:

"Imali iyadliwa," (money is spent).

@hemiltonmn4243 replied:

"Sol, do you hate gospel? Cos I hardly hear speaking about Piano royalties."

@AgapeMutwa responded:

"Apho kukho umntu omnyama khona, trust me iingxaki zizovela. Black people aren't good people nje in general."

@originalmagnus said:

"Soon, podcasters will be crying also kuyafana."

@Ban32909029 responded:

"Money is money everywhere."

@sbudar007 reacted:

"Imali yimali Sol."

@SbusisoXolaniM2 commented:

"Money usathane," (the devil).

@hguortiekili said:

"Apparently, there is worse."

@JayteeSass responded:

"It’s always been that way."

@Dating_Market wrote:

"Celebrities will always be celebrities."

Sol Phenduka slams Lindelani Mkhize's financial irregularities at Joyous Celebration. Image: JoyousCelebration

Source: Facebook

