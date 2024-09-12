Joyous Celebration is reportedly in hot water with the tax man over their million-rand debt

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has reportedly issued a final warning to the world-famous group to settle their R1M bill

Mzansi is stunned by the revelations and believes that SARS is always after big names in the entertainment industry

SARS reportedly issued a final warning to Joyous Celebration over their million-rand debt. Image: joyouscelebration

Source: Instagram

SARS is reportedly after another prominent figure in the entertainment industry; this time, it's the renowned gospel group, Joyous Celebration.

Joyous Celebration lands in trouble with SARS

It appears that the South African Revenue Service has a new target in the entertainment space after recently hounding stars like Makhadzi and the late Zahara over their multi-million-rand debts.

The fierce revenue service is said to have been making attempts to reach out to Joyous Celebration over their overdue debt, which has accumulated to over a million rands, R1 028 027, to be exact.

According to City Press, SARS issued a final warning to the group on 6 September 2024 with instructions to make a payment arrangement by the 16th of the same month:

"Failure to make payment may result in the following actions and possibly others: SARS may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money.

"A civil judgment may be entered against you in which a warrant of execution may be issued for the Sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets."

Mzansi weighs in on Joyous Celebration drama

Netizens are stunned by the revelations:

morena_loape said:

"SARS doesn't even care about God's wrath or anything."

RabalaoMzi was convinced:

"@sarstax is one only legal extortionist, believe you me."

ZwelandileBetsh wrote:

"SARS must leave them alone!"

