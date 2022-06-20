Former Minister Tito Mboweni's hot take on the African National Congress did not go well on social media

Mboweni posted on Twitter that the ruling party is still dependable and has the ability to advance SA

Many South Africans disagreed with Mboweni and stated that the ANC is only good at propelling leaders within the party

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has taken to social media to praise his political organisation, the African National Congress in the wake of the many scandals that surround the ruling party.

In a Twitter post, Mboweni stated that the ANC is still a dependable organisation that has the ability to propel black people and advance democracy in South Africa.

Tito Mboweni, the former Minister of Finance says despite challenges, the ANC still has the ability to advance SA. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mboweni wrote:

"Throughout all the challenges the ANC has been going through and has gone through, my observation is that we are still the dependable political movement for the advancement of Black people in general and Africans in particular and democratic South Africans."

The ANC has been having trouble with its reputation. Just recently, the party's leader Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of kidnapping, bribery, money laundering and other charges after $4 million (R62 million) in cash was stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

A criminal complaint was laid against Ramaphosa by the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser in Rosebank, Johannesburg and two other criminal complaints were laid in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans unhappy with Mboweni's hopeful comments about the ANC

Social media users did take too well to Mboweni's comments and felt that he should stop tweeting. Politicians such as Mmusi Maimane also weighed in on his comments and attacked Mboweni by dissing his cooking skills.

Here are some comments:

@Rhadi75 said:

"The only advancement the ANC has successfully achieved is to fill up their own pockets with wealth that will benefit even their fourth generation. Advancement for the country we haven't seen that yet."

@SthembiD said:

"Send me e-wallet Tito and stop tweeting please."

@SimonPGrindrod said:

"Sir, the challenges within the ANC are one thing. The damage they inflict on the country as result is entirely another."

@antoinedlmsa said:

"Nope. Disagree with that observation. The ANC only cares about the party - not South Africa. They have proven that time and time again, unfortunately."

