Peaky Blinders haircut: How do you get the Shelbys' iconic looks?

The Peaky Blinders haircut is a hairdo that sports a shaved head with textured hair above. The style was inspired by the BBC crime drama series Peaky Blinders, which premiered in 2013. Three lead characters of the film, Arthur Shelby, Thomas Shelby, and John Shelby, exhibited different iterations of the haircut. So, what is the Peaky Blinders haircut called?

Peaky Blinders' haircuts emphasise a return to artisanship in men's grooming, combining historical authenticity with a contemporary flair. Photo: @BBC (modified by author)

The Peaky Blinders haircut is characterised by its shaved back and sides, which sharply contrast with the longer hair on top. This classic yet modern hairstyle has gained popularity due to its stylish and edgy appearance.

Key Peaky Blinders haircuts

The popular crime drama series Peaky Blinders has an excellent cast and thrilling plot lines. Set in England after World War I, the show features an array of fantastic 1920s gangster haircuts, as seen below.

1. Thomas Shelby's haircut

Thomas Shelby's textured French crop is short on the back and sides, with long hair on top. Photo: @Medium (modified by author)

Cillian Murphy plays Thomas Shelby, the ringleader of the Shelby family and the series' main protagonist. His cut is a short French crop with shaved sides and back. The Textured French Crop is an innovative, no-nonsense hairstyle that reflects the character's roughness and sophistication.

The top section should be around two or three inches long to give you enough flexibility to style your hair. If you opt for this haircut, use matte hair wax to achieve the characteristic semi-structured look without the shine that pomade might deliver. Also, ask for an undercut with number three sides and a textured top that is long enough to style forward.

2. Arthur Shelby's haircut

Arthur Shelby rocks a more striking disconnected undercut, where the back and sides are completely shaved, with long back hair on top. Photo: @Digital Spy (modified by author)

Arthur's haircut is the most aggressive of all the Shelby clan, boasting an extreme contrast in length between the long hair on top and the clipped hair on the back and sides of the head. The undercut look is one where the sides and back are completely shaved. For a perfect cut, ask for a disconnected undercut with a number one on the sides and a top you can slick back.

This style works best for straight, fine hair that can be easily swept back. To achieve this, blow dry the hair from the roots towards the back of the head with a hairdryer and brush. To achieve more volume, apply pomade, which creates a light shine with a firm hold.

3. John Shelby's haircut

The John Shelby haircut requires a styling pomade that adds high sheen and hold. Photo: @Screen Rant (modified by author)

This is a disconnected undercut style with sides shaved right down to the skin. It is one of the best Peaky Blinders haircuts for men who are short on time. You will need to shave the hair on the back and sides right down, leaving just a bit remaining hair, making it easier to style.

Light hair wax can give short hair a slight texture without overpowering the natural look. This allows for easy hand combing to achieve the desired look. This style is great as it requires little styling and is ideal for someone who likes the look but wants a neat, low-maintenance alternative style. For a perfect cut, have the sides of your hair shaved to zero and the top cropped short enough to style to the side.

4. Michael Gray's haircut

The Peaky Blinders haircut is characterised by its shaved back and sides, which sharply contrast with the longer hair on top. Photo: @BBC (modified by author)

In Peaky Blinders, Michael is the cousin of the Shelby brothers. However, unlike Shelby, who sports an undercut, Michael's hair is cut and styled into a neat and polished side part. The sides are a bit longer, and the top is more casual, which makes this hairdo highly adjustable to daily life.

To achieve this hairstyle, the hair is parted deeply on one side and smoothed down with pomade, giving a glossy, controlled finish. The hairstyle does not require much styling product; something light like hairspray is enough. Achieve this formal style with a cut that gently tapers from a low fade into longer, smooth waves on top.

5. Alfie Solomons' haircut

For Alfie Solomons, the focus is mostly on his beard rather than his rugged and unkempt Ivy League hairstyle. Photo: @Digital Spy (modified by author)

The beards define the Alfie Solomons' iconic appearance more than the hair. His impressive lumberjack-style beard has inspired many men to grow their own. Achieving this appearance requires patience, as you must trim your beard while growing it out.

Solomons also sports a messy Ivy League haircut, trimmed back and sides and a longer top that can be combed over. His beard and hairstyle are suitable for men with round face shapes as the style is flattery and helps to frame and elongate the face. For a perfect haircut, grow a full beard but keep it tidy for a more modern appearance.

6. Isaiah Jesus' haircut

Isaiah Jesus' haircut is highly versatile and easy to style. Photo: @Ranker (modified by author)

Isaiah stands out with his curly undercut, which combines the distinct sharpness of the undercut with the natural texture of curls. This style works best for curly, coily, and kinky hair; the key is moisturising the hairline for a sharp finish. This look suits almost any face and is highly versatile and easy to style.

How do you get Peaky Blinders hair?

This is a very versatile haircut that encompasses a variation of an undercut. The sharp undercut is the main element that makes the style what it is. What you do with the hair top then makes the real difference. You can visit your barber or style it yourself.

Is Peaky Blinders' haircut authentic?

This haircut is defined as a harsh undercut completed with a shaved head. It is unique for its sharp gradations and is considered authentic, as it has been a popular look since the early 20th century.

Is Thomas Shelby's haircut good?

The style is good as it is easy to achieve and stylish. It works best for men with oval faces or defined cheekbones.

Who has the best haircut in Peaky Blinders?

Thomas Shelby has the most iconic haircut in the crime drama series. His texturised crop is short on the back and sides of the head, with a slightly longer length on top.

Above are the top Peaky Blinders haircuts you can pick based on your face shape, lifestyle, and place of work. This haircut style emphasises a return to artisanship in men's grooming, combining historical authenticity with a contemporary flair.

