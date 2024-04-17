How to style long hair for men: your complete styling guide

How do you style your hair when it is too long for men? Long hairstyles for men are more than just a trend; they signify a departure from traditional norms and a celebration of individual expression. Long hair can also be unique and attractive, but it needs to be styled to look intentional and polished. Here is a complete guide on how to style long hair for men.

Whether you go for a tousled mane or flowing locks, long hair communicates a sense of freedom and personal style. However, with long hair comes great responsibility, as it has to be well-kept. Ultimately, your long hairstyle should resonate with your personality and enhance your overall aesthetic. Here are ways to style long hair for guys.

How to style long hair for men

Your hair gets drier, thinner, and less manageable as you age. Therefore, choosing the ideal long hairstyle involves a blend of lifestyle, personal taste, and maintenance preference. Multiple hairstyles work for different people, and it is up to you to choose what works best for you. Below are a few popular hairstyles for men with long hair:

1. Messy casual

This striking and effortless style gives a sharp and casual look. Enhance it with natural hair products for men with long hair.

2. Dreadlocks or braids

These twisted styles are incredibly versatile and can be worn up or down. There are many different braids, including Dutch, French, and fishtail braids. Dreadlocks and braids are ideal hairstyles for men who want to add a touch of personality to their hair.

3. Ponytail

Having shoulder-length hair is suitable for styling into a bun or ponytail. A ponytail is perfect for men who do not have time to style in the morning and those who like to keep their hair out of their faces. Use hairspray to set your hairdo and lessen the chance of flyaways.

4. The man bun

This classic and timeless hairstyle is perfect for men with long hair. The bun can be placed low on the back or near the top of the head. The style is easy to do and effortlessly fashionable.

5. Long and curly

Long, curly men's hair can be a challenge to maintain, but it is manageable. Add salt spray to your wet hair before blow-drying. Also, eat plenty of vitamins and use quality men's hair products.

6. Defined middle part

Changing the position of your hair is a dramatic way to alter your look. Split your hair into two equal portions and let each portion lie side by side. Tame potential frizz and flyaways with a nourishing hair cream.

7. Colour splash

Take your long hair to the next level by adding a colour splash. This can be a shade of brown, blonde or burgundy. Whether bold streaks, full-on vibrant hue or bold streaks, experimenting with colour can transform your long locks into a true fashion statement.

What do men with long hair use to style their hair?

Men's hair tends to be thicker and coarser than women's, making it difficult to style and maintain. Also, long hair can be more challenging than short hair, but it can be easily managed with the right approach. Here are men's long hair styling tips to achieve the best results:

Limit how often you use styling products

Reduce washing your hair with shampoo to maintain it healthy. However, hairs react differently, and you must find a washing routine that works best for you. Also, choose the right conditioner, shampoo, and styling products to strengthen and nourish your hair and provide a good base for styling.

When choosing a shampoo, use multiple nourishing ingredients like proteins and amino, Vitamin B3 or B5, and botanical extracts. A good conditioner will help smooth and detangle your hair, making it easier to style.

Know your hair type

Work with products made for your hair type and texture. If you have heavy, straight hair, go for layers; if your hair is curly, use curl-defining creams. Also, maintain a consistent grooming routine and a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Massage your scalp regularly

This encourages hair growth and thickness in men. You can use coconut oil for massage to give your hair extra vitamins and minerals.

Get a haircut often

Trim your hair every 6 to 8 weeks to promote hair growth. Trimming also gets rid of split ends and also keeps your hair manageable.

Minimize blow dry

Using heat regularly can damage hair follicles, making hair dry and inhibiting growth. Whenever you want to blow dry, use low heat and spray your hair with a heat protectant. The ideal temperature is around 80 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit; any higher, you risk scorching your hair.

Also, use a diffuser attachment. This helps to distribute heat evenly and prevent your hair from drying in one spot.

Use the right tools designed for your hair type. Brushes and combs are critical when styling men's long hair. For instance, using the right comb can prevent split ends and breakages.

The type of brush you choose depends on your hair type. For instance, a boar bristle brush is ideal for long hairs as it can evenly distribute natural oils throughout the scalp and hair, keeping it shiny and healthy. Clean your tools after use to remove any product build-up and extend their lifespan.

What guys look good with long hair?

Long hair looks good for all guys, offering a versatile and trendy appearance. The key is choosing a hairstyle that matches your personality and grooming preferences.

Is long hair attractive?

Long hair is attractive if it is styled accordingly. It often reflects a unique and eye-catching charm. It is also considered attractive due to its association with vitality and individuality.

Above is a complete guide on how to style long hair for men, which can be suitable depending on style choices and individual preferences. Finding a style that compliments your personal taste and face shape for a polished look is essential. Also, remember to consult with your hair stylist for personalized advice and recommendations.

