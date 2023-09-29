Is James Burke still Jodie Comer's boyfriend? Everything we know

Global site navigation

by  Rodah Mogeni

James Burke is a former professional lacrosse player from the United States of America. He first gained public recognition for his romantic relationship with Jodie Comer, who is a British actress best known for her roles in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Killing Eve, The Last Duel, Free Guy and My Mad Fat Diary. Is James Burke still Jodie Comer’s boyfriend?

Jodie comer's boyfriend
Jodie Comer at the "Free Guy" UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on 9 August 2021 in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
Source: Getty Images

James Burke became famous as Jodie Comer's boyfriend but has managed to keep his personal life away from the limelight. He and Jodie Comer began dating in early 2020. Recently, James and Burke sparked breakup rumours after over three years of being together. Find out more details about their relationship below.

James Burke’s profile summary and bio

Full nameJames Kilduff Burke
GenderMale
Date of birth31 March 1994
Age29 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac sign Aries
Place of birthDuxbury, Massachusetts, United States
Current residenceUnited States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherChris Burke
MotherJim Burke
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
EducationDuxbury High School, Penn State University
ProfessionLacrosse player, IT consultant

How old is James Burke?

The former lacrosse player is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 March 1994 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, United States. His zodiac sign is Aries.

James’ parents are Jim and Chris Burke. He grew up alongside two younger brothers named Brendan and Brady. The American athlete completed his high school education at Duxbury High School and later enrolled at Penn State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communication Arts and Sciences.

Career

jodie comer’s partner
Jodie Comer's former partner used to play lacrosse. Photo: @jodiemcomer, @DigitalGwp on Instagram, Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Jodie Comer's former partner used to play lacrosse. Between 2013 and 2016, he was a member of the Penn State University lacrosse team. He also led his high school team to three state championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

During that time, he earned Boston Herald's Massachusetts Player of the Year and was named Patriot League's Midfielder of the Year. James also spent five years playing for Laxachusetts. He currently works as an IT consultant.

How did James Burke and Jodie Comer meet?

Jodie Comer and James Burke first met at a party in the summer of 2019 while shooting Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds in Boston and began dating in early 2020. However, the two have never been pictured together since 2020.

Are James Burke and Jodie Comer still together?

No, the two reportedly parted ways after being together for three years. The breakup rumours arose after Jodie attended the Tony Awards at United Palace in New York City with her brother Charlie. She thanked her family and friends in her acceptance speech without mentioning her boyfriend.

She also won an Olivier Award in April 2023 and attended the ceremony with her family at London's Royal Albert Hall, but there was no presence of James. Before that, the actress attended the WhatsOnStage Awards in February 2023 and the Bafta TV Awards in London in 2021 without her beau. However, neither the actress nor James Burke have confirmed the rumours.

Is Jodie Comer in a relationship?

jodie comer and james burke
Jodie Comer attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 4 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson
Source: Getty Images

Is Jodie Comer dating? The British actress is not dating anyone at the moment. She recently parted ways with James Burke.

When did Jodie Comer start acting?

Jodie started her professional acting career in 2008 at the age of 15 when she appeared in one episode of the TV series The Royal Today.

Who is Jodie Comer’s boyfriend? Jodie Comer is a rising English actress known for her prominent roles in various movies such as Killing Eve, Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker, Free Guy and The Last Duel. The actress is reportedly single at the moment following the speculations that she split from her American boyfriend, James Burke, after over three years together.

