Is James Burke still Jodie Comer's boyfriend? Everything we know

James Burke is a former professional lacrosse player from the United States of America. He first gained public recognition for his romantic relationship with Jodie Comer, who is a British actress best known for her roles in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Killing Eve, The Last Duel, Free Guy and My Mad Fat Diary. Is James Burke still Jodie Comer’s boyfriend?

Jodie Comer at the "Free Guy" UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on 9 August 2021 in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Source: Getty Images

James Burke became famous as Jodie Comer's boyfriend but has managed to keep his personal life away from the limelight. He and Jodie Comer began dating in early 2020. Recently, James and Burke sparked breakup rumours after over three years of being together. Find out more details about their relationship below.

James Burke’s profile summary and bio

Full name James Kilduff Burke Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Duxbury, Massachusetts, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Chris Burke Mother Jim Burke Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Duxbury High School, Penn State University Profession Lacrosse player, IT consultant

How old is James Burke?

The former lacrosse player is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 March 1994 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, United States. His zodiac sign is Aries.

James’ parents are Jim and Chris Burke. He grew up alongside two younger brothers named Brendan and Brady. The American athlete completed his high school education at Duxbury High School and later enrolled at Penn State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communication Arts and Sciences.

Career

Jodie Comer's former partner used to play lacrosse. Photo: @jodiemcomer, @DigitalGwp on Instagram, Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jodie Comer's former partner used to play lacrosse. Between 2013 and 2016, he was a member of the Penn State University lacrosse team. He also led his high school team to three state championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

During that time, he earned Boston Herald's Massachusetts Player of the Year and was named Patriot League's Midfielder of the Year. James also spent five years playing for Laxachusetts. He currently works as an IT consultant.

How did James Burke and Jodie Comer meet?

Jodie Comer and James Burke first met at a party in the summer of 2019 while shooting Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds in Boston and began dating in early 2020. However, the two have never been pictured together since 2020.

Are James Burke and Jodie Comer still together?

No, the two reportedly parted ways after being together for three years. The breakup rumours arose after Jodie attended the Tony Awards at United Palace in New York City with her brother Charlie. She thanked her family and friends in her acceptance speech without mentioning her boyfriend.

She also won an Olivier Award in April 2023 and attended the ceremony with her family at London's Royal Albert Hall, but there was no presence of James. Before that, the actress attended the WhatsOnStage Awards in February 2023 and the Bafta TV Awards in London in 2021 without her beau. However, neither the actress nor James Burke have confirmed the rumours.

Is Jodie Comer in a relationship?

Jodie Comer attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 4 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Is Jodie Comer dating? The British actress is not dating anyone at the moment. She recently parted ways with James Burke.

When did Jodie Comer start acting?

Jodie started her professional acting career in 2008 at the age of 15 when she appeared in one episode of the TV series The Royal Today.

Who is Jodie Comer’s boyfriend? Jodie Comer is a rising English actress known for her prominent roles in various movies such as Killing Eve, Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker, Free Guy and The Last Duel. The actress is reportedly single at the moment following the speculations that she split from her American boyfriend, James Burke, after over three years together.

READ ALSO: Cameron Robbie, Margot Robbie's brother, is also in the entertainment industry

Briefly.co.za recently published Cameron Robbie’s biography. Margot Robbie's brother, Cameron Robbie, is an Australian actor, Instagram influencer and presenter. He was born on 9 February 1995 in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, where he currently resides.

Cameron has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry like her sister. He began his acting career in 2009 and is best known for his roles in Neighbours and People You May Know. He, however, first gained public recognition as Margot Robbie's brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News