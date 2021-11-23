Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, wants the Patriotic Alliance's chairperson Kenny Kunene to apologise for some comments he made

Kunene recently referred to Malema as a "little frog" and a "criminal", among other things, during a television interview

Malema says he will sue Kunene and the PA if Kunene refuses to apologise publicly for his remarks

JOHANNESBURG - The beef between the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, and the Patriotic Alliance chairperson, Kenny Kunene, may soon be dealt with in the courts if Kunene does not issue an apology to Malema.

The tension between the EFF and the PA seemingly began when Malema called the leaders of the PA party "convicts". Kunene responded to Malema's remarks during a television interview and insinuated that the leader of the Red Berets is a criminal.

Julius Malema wants Kenny Kunene to apologise for calling him a "little frog".

Source: Getty Images

DispatchLIVE reports that Kunene called Malema a "little frog" and an "irritating cockroach". Kunene, who was once a member of the EFF, stated that at some point he will reveal the reasons he decided to leave the Red Berets for the PA.

Malema was not too happy with Kunene's remarks and has now threatened to sue PA senior officials for R1 million each if the party does not issue an apology.

Malema says the comments made about him amount to tribalism and hate speech and have the potential to cause reputational damage, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Malema's legal representatives have written a letter to Kunene and informed the PA chairperson that he needs to issue a public statement with his retraction which should be posted on all social media platforms owned by Kunene.

Malema's attorney has also stated that they also have the right to sue the PA as a whole because Kunene made those remarks while dressed in PA attire and was acting in his capacity as the party's chairperson.

South Africans react to Malema's lawsuit threats

Taking to social media, South Africans have weighed in on Malema's threat to sue Kunene and the PA. Here's what they had to say:

@Tom47096338 said:

"That's interesting considering how often CIC has referred to fellow political leaders in derogatory terms including political illiterates, Bhantintis etc."

@karlvanheerden1 said:

"You can only sue for defamation of character if you have such. Nothing to see here."

@JMoerr said:

"Remember when Malema called Zille a cockroach?"

@MbangiXman said:

"When EFF insult people they say it's a political statement when insulted they demand an apology or will sue !!!!"

Kenny Kunene went from criminal to loving dad and formidable businessman

Briefly News previously reported that Kunene has lived a colourful life full of ups and downs and in the process given South Africans some memorable moments. His life is also an example that anything is possible, even if things started out rough.

Kunene went from being a teacher to a convict but he eventually turned his life around and ventured into business.

In his journey, Kunene also entered politics and took on the role of Secretary-General of the Patriotic Alliance. His past is littered with many controversies, such as selling alcohol after work when he was a teacher and being involved in robberies and fraud.

