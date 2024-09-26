“Someone Is Sabotaging Sasko”: Woman Buys White Bread Mixed With Brown, SA Concerned
- A local lady attracted a lot of comments from the online community after sharing a loaf of white bread she bought that was mixed with brown
- The woman posted a video showing off the white bread with a few slices that had brown bread patches
- Social media users shared that Sasko employees might be sabotaging the company, as the video wasn't the first they had seen
A woman decided to capture and share a video of a loaf of white Sasko bread she bought, which had a few slices mixed with brown bread.
The woman shared the clip on her TikTok account under the user name @lebohangmatela, receiving floods of comments from social media users who were also puzzled.
Getting the best of both worlds
The video shows the lady going through the first six slices of her white bread, all with corners of brown bread.
Mzansi peeps reflect on the issues with Sasko bread
The video caught the online community's attention, reaching 342K views, 8.5K likes, and over 1K comments. Social media users shared their worries about the company's breads, while some explained that they stopped supporting the company.
User @ tsakani3737 commented:
"I think this is now a sabotage against Sasko. Our parents rely on this bread coz it's always R14,99 whereas their comparator selling at R21,99."
User @abutitony declared:
"I stopped buying Sasko from 2 weeks back and I don't think am the only one."
User @yohitsanisa
"I've stopped eating bread all together.. I'm traumatized."
"The things we usually see in movies": SA Snow has local babe's home turned into a Winter Wonderland
User @boitshokomogodi
"😭Sasko must decide if they want to make bread or not. Haaaaaa."
User @notsonormal asked:
"Guys, what If the employees are trying to tell us something?"
User @barberhouse07 tried to make sense of the video:
"I think it's that situation where they hire, and fire that's a sign of a bad company. They lose good employees, then boom to this💔."
Sasko bread company responds to second rodent incident in their bread
In another Briefly News article, Sasko company responded to a second incident involving a customer who claimed to have found a rodent in the bread.
After carefully investigating the video, the company said that what the customer saw was not a rodent but bread that was burnt.
Source: Briefly News
