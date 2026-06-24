A South African woman became a viral sensation after a TikTok video showed her grabbing raw meat with her bare hands during a trolley dash challenge

The shopper at a Spar opted to fling unbagged meat directly into her trolley, skipping plastic bags to maximise her speed before the timer expired

The incident drew national attention to the woman's extreme strategy in her trolley dash to secure high-value grocery items for free

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A woman finished her trolley dash by going to the butchery. Image: @sikwayour12

Source: TikTok

A South African woman sent social media into a frenzy with her trolley dash in a video posted on 23 June 2026. In a bid to beat the clock, the woman prioritised speed over etiquette. She paid no mind to standard packaging or tongs to secure as much meat as possible behind the butchery section. Her trolley dash strategy sparked divided reactions.

Trolley dashes have become a massive promotional phenomenon in South Africa, serving as highly anticipated events for local retailers. The competitions give lucky winners some time, usually between 60 and 90 seconds, to load their carts with as many free items as they can. Since the clock is the contestant’s biggest enemy, a strategy emerged among dashers. Most focus almost entirely on high-value products: beef, pork, and poultry, alongside bulk pantry staples. In the chaos of a timed run, the woman in the video by @sikwayour12 resorted to the aggressive grab-and-go tactics, going for the meat behind the butchery counter. Watch the video below:

Trolley dash amazes South Africa

The footage sparked a divided reaction among South Africans and triggered intense debates. Many praised the shopper's laser-focused determination. She was labelled the winner of the trolley dash trend for her efficient approach to the challenge. More hygiene-conscious viewers were alarmed as the sight of raw meat being handled with bare hands looked like a health hazard. Read the comments below:

Trolley dashes are common in some grocery stores. Image: Ulrick Trappschuh / Pexels

Source: UGC

JRLengosane felt the woman did the most:

"Literally the best I've seen 🤣🔥Big ups to moms."

Lindiwe Gumede.🌸 was also impressed by the trolley dash:

"Okay close this challenge. We have our winner 😭"

Xibomo imagined the woman's home was officially well-stocked:

"Auntie, my children always wanted to visit you during school holidays 😂"

KayBerry remarked:

" The trolley dash will be cancelled, and we haven't even been called in 😭"

nells had a different perspective:

"Never in my life. I was so proud of a stranger🤣"

thatomokgethi1 imagined the trolley dash was disastrous:

"After this, they'll closed this challenge."

Kabelo Motlhoki added:

"Competition closed till further notice from management."

Other Briefly News stories about trolley dashes

An elderly woman impressed people with her strategy during a trolley dash in a TikTok video that became a viral hit.

Online users were amazed by a man who got to do the trolley dash, but he chose to focus on the electronics section in the supermarket.

The speed a man put on display to do his trolley dash left people amazed by his choices as he made his way through the grocery store.

Source: Briefly News