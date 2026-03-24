At Thabo Bester's latest court appearance, the focus shifted slightly from his confidence and outspoken personality to his choice of clothes for the day

The convicted criminal was captured in viral footage wearing high-end designer clothes costing over R30,000

It wasn't long before questions on how he acquired the luxury pieces began to circulate,

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Thabo Bester wore an outfit worth more than R30,000. Images: MDNnewss, 4Inside_Edge

Source: Twitter

Thabo Bester made his way to court on 24 March 2026 in style and had no trouble stealing the spotlight with his high-fashion taste and outspoken personality.

Convicted in 2012 for murder and rape, Bester sensationally contested his status as an escapee during this latest appearance, maintaining that he was "lawfully released" in 2022. However, it was his refusal to wear standard prison attire that sparked the most conversation.

Making the courtroom his personal runway, Bester wore a black R30,000 Louis Vuitton monogram shirt with a tuxedo, and topped his look with a pair of Diesel sunglasses valued at over R3,600.

Not only that, but the convicted criminal also donned a fresh haircut in preparation for his appearance, and once again made a spectacle of himself.

Having previously trended for his designer clothes, Briefly News reported on the officials at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility facing disciplinary hearings for allowing Bester to wear flashy clothes, which were seen as disrespectful to the court.

Reports further suggest that he felt forced to wear certain civilian clothes to avoid giving the public the "wrong impression." He argued that being restricted from his preferred luxury labels was a violation of his rights.

His latest display of his wealth perfectly matched his boastful demeanour. Throughout the proceedings, he remained unshakably confident, addressing the court with an air of superiority that suggested he felt more like a celebrity guest than a high-profile inmate.

Watch the video of Thabo Bester's court appearance below.

Social media erupts over Thabo Bester's court attire

Online users wasted no time in commenting on Bester's court look.

spy_shop_sa slammed Thabo Bester:

"So, criminals can go to court as though they were modelling? Remove the sunnies, boet, you're a thug, not a model."

Asa_Sigoxo said:

"He still has LV shirts, owhh, he’s mentally unstable."

jenna_original was curious:

"The sunglasses! How much money does he have to buy new clothes? This is the latest fashion."

PardonMe456 wrote:

"Why is he dressed like that? He should have been thrown out of court."

Online users slammed Thabo Bester's court look. Image: 4Inside_Edge

Source: Instagram

Edulamoney speculated:

"I honestly don't think these high-profile criminals are in jail. Let's be honest, why are they looking like they are attending a wedding?"

OMG_ITS_NDABA reacted:

"He's saying all this to the judge while wearing an LV shirt and sunglasses indoors."

papimojaps asked:

"When did Thabo buy all these clothes? Like, every day it’s designer."

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Source: Briefly News